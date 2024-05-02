A video of Nana Aba Anamoah jubilating in Paris during a game between PSG versus Le Havre has popped up online

Renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, was spotted at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France during a game between Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) and Le Havre.

Nana Aba who was in the company of Ghanaian journalist and editor, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante, could not suppress her excitement as both cheered on happily while both teams played.

Photos of Nana Aba Anamoah and Nana Ama Agyemang at the Parc des Princes in Paris

Both were having a great time while enjoying the match between Dede Ayew's PSG and Le Havre.

Aside from being a renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah loves sports.

She has a penchant for blending her love for entertainment with her passion for sports.

PSG plays against Le Havre

Two French football clubs, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) and Le Havre, clashed at the Parc des Princes, in a display of exceptional skills.

Despite efforts to dazzle and impress their fans during the match which took place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, both teams left the field with three goals each, drawing at the end of the match.

Many fans, players, and football officials from both teams were somehow left heartbroken as each team was expecting to win the game.

Watch the video below:

Paris Olympics: Nana Aba Anamoah travels from Ghana to France for the grand event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrival of Nana Aba Anamoah in Paris, France.

The renowned media personality arrived in France ahead of the much-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024. The games are set to commence on July 26 and run through to August 11, 2024.

Taking to Instagram to announce her arrival in France, she shared some beautiful photos of herself in Paris.

The images showed Nana Aba all smiles as the beautiful architecture of the city served as the perfect backdrop.

