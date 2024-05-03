Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie knows how to win over his fans with his classy looks and electrifying performances

The BET winner looked dashing in a Free The Youth ensemble as he flew to London for Medikal's concert

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's bold fashion statement on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has impressed fashionistas with his designer outfits as he travels to London for Medikal's O2 Indigo concert on May 3, 2024.

The BET winner looked dapper in a white tee shirt and FTY( Free The Youth) tracksuit that he styled with his favourite black sunglasses.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Sarkodie wore white sneakers while showing off his designer travelling bag in a viral video by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram.

The Adonai hitmaker is among the top-rated Ghanaian musicians performing at the much-anticipated London concert.

Watch the video below;

Medikal rocks black outfits during his rehearsal session before his concert at O2 Indigo

Omo Ada hitmaker Medikal stepped up in style for his rehearsal session as he assured his fans of quality entertainment at his O2 Indigo concert.

Watch the video below;

Some social media have commented on Sarkodie's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

cassandra_akyiriem stated:

Ahhh if I knew highest is coming I would have made plans for it

Boydebbie stated:

One dressed like House boy when living , the other dressed like the forken king he think he is . Put some respect on the brand . King Sark ❤️

brumal_automobile stated:

He is whoever he thinks he is

Sofomohammed stated:

It’s already a successful show , when Sarkodie is part

rex_ent_hub stated:

That's the vibe.. all in one stars.. light up the arena together ❤️

Mogabithebarber stated:

Ala Highest

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

OBIDI

delastkingmusic stated:

Ghana music classic

kingz_art_gallery stated:

Tsw koraa

Streetwiserg stated:

Okodie

nick_brain10 stated:

Land Lord❤️❤️❤️

Sliq.em stated:

The biggest Ghana pride

champ_runa stated:

@amgmedikal bro we made it ‼️

Sarkodie Looks Classy In Bespoke Suit As He Repeats His Favorite Gold Watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie who ushered in the new year in style with his sophisticated tailored suit.

We were astounded by the BET winner's appearance. He is well-known for wearing pricey designer t-shirts and matching pants.

Sarkodie is one of the few male musicians from Ghana with a distinct sense of style based on his Instagram photographs.

