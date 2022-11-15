An Italian television personality who works at GHOne TV has lashed out at a netizen who called out the management of the station for employing her

According to Shaiile Abbiusi, the comment by the netizen was ill-conceived, especially considering the fact that she got the role due to her competencies and not her skin colour or nationality

Ghanaians have empathized with the presenter and urged her to ignore such comments in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A television host at GHOne TV, Shallie Abbiusi has expressed displeasure over a racist comment targeted at her after it was announced that she had landed a new role at EIB network.

Taking to Twitter to register her unhappiness, the Italian-born socialite bemoaned why a netizen would question GHOne's decision to employ her when that opportunity could have been handed to a Ghanaian.

Photo of Shallie Abbiusi Photo credit@ Shallie Abbiusi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shallie Abbiusi in a series of tweets took time to explain why such a notion connotes racism and should not be encouraged.

“I would like to call out this racist comment I came across under my comments on Instagram for being the face of @GHOneTV show and health walk #CheersHealthWalk I’ve been in and out of Ghana for about 2 years and I love this country. 1/3

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I was given this opportunity because I’m up for the task and not because of my skin colour. I don’t tolerate any form of racism as I have been an anti-racism activist since. I’ve been an international pageant queen trying to unite people instead of separating them. 2/3

Let’s put race behind us and support the BlackStars in the coming World Cup. I love Ghana 3/3” she wrote.

She concluded that Ghana is like her second home hence urging people who have this plan to discriminate against her on the basis of her skin colour to refrain from doing so.

Ghanaians who reacted to the issue admonished her to ignore such comments whereas others also commended her for using her platform to fight such misconceptions.

Jake Lamptey

For the kind of position you occupy, you should ignore certain comments and negative energy because we believe you want to prove a point which allows Blacks and Whites to live in harmony and that’s why you’re in this peaceful nation Ghana Like I always say LET LOVE LEAD

Japheth Adesi

Looks xenophobic and that's uncouth! Please forgive him, he might probably not be aware of the harm of his statement

@LogoHubGH

You are right and I feel bad reading what you have to go through. Such hatred towards someone trying to Unite that's bad. Going forward I hope a lot of us learn to tolerate others and desist from such an uncouth act. Very bad . Take heart and do what you do best.

Portia Gabor Gets 2-Bedroom House & Fully Paid Vacation To South Africa For Winning GJA Journalist Of The Year

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that TV3's news anchor, Portia Gabor, has been given a two-bedroom house and a fully-paid trip to South Africa by the management of Media General.

This was announced while TV3's evening news was in session on the evening of November 14, 2022, as a surprise to Portia Gabor who was casting on the bulletin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh