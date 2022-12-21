Shallie Abbiusi, a Belgium citizen who now resides in Ghana & works with GHOne TV is rating Ghanaian foods on her TikTok handle

When she reached the turn of Gob3, Shallie rated it 7/10 which angered a lot of online natives

Many of them warned her in jovial comments to 'respect' the delicacy and give it a higher mark

Shallie Abbiusi, a GHOne TV presenter who is from Belgium and has been making waves on the internet with some rather interesting videos, just produced another one that is heaping reactions online.

This time, the foreigner decided to try beans with fried plantain and rice, which is one of the most beloved Ghanaian dishes for the first time in her life.

Before giving her rating, she wondered why there was an egg on the food and then went ahead to render her verdict, which was 7/10.

Photos of Shallie Abbiusi, a Belgium lady in Ghana rating Ghanaian food

This rating did not sit well with many social media users in Ghana who felt that she had underrated the food that some of them described as 'almight gob3'.

Comments from Ghanaians on Shallie Abbiusi's rating of Gob3

lawrencia1686 said:

How in Ghana can you rate the king of kings like a whole G)B3 at 7/10. please another video rating it 100/10 else you won't make it to heaven

Sekou Sesay commented:

my friend you nor dey chop Gob3, u dey chop rice and stew and plantain

richbillion1 indicated:

7/10 is a disrespect to Gob3. You can’t put Gob3 on a rating scale cos there is no limit for it

Sumaila Mujab said:

what is going on here.you rate almighty Gob3 7, the nation saviour.gob3is always 11/10

Watch the video below:

GHOne TV scolds Ghanaian who questioned why she was employed in Ghana

In an earlier report, Shallie Abbiusi expressed displeasure over a racist comment targeted at her after it was announced that she had landed a new role at EIB network.

Taking to Twitter to register her unhappiness, the Italian-born socialite bemoaned why a netizen would question GHOne's decision to employ her when that opportunity could have been handed to a Ghanaian.

Shallie Abbiusi in a series of tweets took time to explain why such a notion connotes racism and should not be encouraged.

