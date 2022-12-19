A young lady has won netizens over after she revealed that women who demand too much from their guys are in not because of love

In a video on TikTok, the young lady reminded women who are fortunate to be dating rich guys that a relationship is not a business

Netizens who saw the video have heaped praises on the lady for her honesty and sincerity

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after she opined that women who often demand money and expensive things from their guys do not love them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @efyadragon said that one important thing ladies should understand is that a relationship is not a business.

Ghanaian lady warns men to be careful with material women Photo credit@efyadragon/TikTok

She said the mentality of some ladies that their boyfriends are the ones supposed to take care of all their financial needs is not the best.

“If someone claims to love you that is not a guarantee for you to squander his money.” she added.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments.

Netizens praised the lady for her words with many urging ladies and guys in relationships to head to her advice.

@hapynxx

I have added 10 years of my life to yours .... For you speaking da truth ... Da brotherhood are very proud of u

user6202870870016

What you’re saying is true oo my dear

aduunity1 ADU UNITY

You're right. reasons why there's single lady's out there..they think it a responsibility of man to take care of them

frankgambrah6

knockingBless you. You’ll excel

knockiing

Ghanaian men protect this lady. She’s a woman with substance. Stay blessed!

