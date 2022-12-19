A young woman has advised men who are taking care of their girlfriends with the hope of marrying them in the future to stop it now

In a video on TikTok, the lady advised that instead, such men should save their money in a bank

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady for her comment and her boldness to open up about a sensitive issue such as this.

A young Ghanaian lady has advised men who are taking care of their girlfriends to put a stop to it immediately.

The lady, @faustinatamanja in a video on TikTok, explained that men who are in such situations must wise up and find something better to do with their money.

According to her, spending on women in this modern era often doesn’t lead to marriage as most men envisage hence it would be prudent to invest that money into something profitable.

She wondered how a guy who is virtually living from hand to mouth could master courage and say that she is paying the fees of her girlfriend at a nursing school.

“You are doing your own business yet you have found it wise to be paying the school fees of your girlfriend who is attending nursing training”

“I want to give you an assignment, open a bank account and save that money that otherwise would have gone to your girlfriend and see how much money you would save in a month” she added.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video applauded the lady for her advice.

user3903353840641

After that, some of these ladies will complete school and come back to tell them they are not even their class. Asemooo

Hajia_Zee

She will leave u for her colleague certificate holders

Quaqu Ta Bi

people dnt like the truth but you are awesome.. some things are just comon sense...weldone sisi

odarteblessings

Tell them ooo hmmm they don’t know

Super Dem

You are too Deep, God Bless you for the hard truth always

Daniel

I even save money from renting to build my house when her mother told me her daughter is not ready,

