Twitter announced plans to ban links to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram

The company said accounts trying to direct Twitter users to alternative platforms will also be blocked

Elon Musk instituted the reform to prevent subscribers from defecting to other competitive platforms

Twitter boss Elon Musk has instituted a new policy blocking users from directing to other social media platforms.

Elon Musk introduced reforms to ban links to other social media sites. Photo: Getty Images.

The new law will ban links leading to sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter competitors like Mastodon and Post.

Twitter competitors

Twitter handles with such links will also be suspended in the fresh reforms, to prevent users from defecting to other sites.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post," the company said.

Musk's new rule involves Truth Social, a Twitter clone that was backed by former US president Donald Trump, ABC7 reported.

This means Twitter subscribers will not be allowed to inform followers about their alternative social media accounts or user names.

"If violations of this policy are included in your bio and/or account name, we will temporarily suspend your account and require changes to your profile to no longer be in violation. Subsequent violations may result in permanent suspension," the company continued.

Musk's poll to exit Twitter executive

The reforms came at a time the Tesla and Space X CEO moved a Twitter poll asking users if he should step down as the CEO of the social media company.

More than half of the respondents or 56.3% voted yes, a result he said he will abide by.

He went ahead tweeting: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

