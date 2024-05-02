A Ghanaian woman in Germany has encouraged women in Ghana seeking a better life for themselves to move to Germany

She said the German system is favourable to women due to the policies that have been put in place to protect and offer them comfort

Many who chanced on her video asked her to give more details about the opportunities in Deutschland

A Ghanaian woman, who recently relocated abroad, has advised women in Ghana seeking better lives to move to Germany.

The woman identified as Mame Sika said the German system favours women adding that they are treated with honour and reverence.

Mame Sika Photo credit: mamesika10/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Mame Sika African women with documentation to live and work in the Deutschland are better off than their male counterparts due to measures in place to protect and make life easier for them.

"If you are in Ghana and you want a good place for peace of mind and comfort, come to Deutschland. If you move here and get your documents you are treated like an MP. The men here are just like Assemblymen," she said.

Ghanaians react to her video

Some Ghanaians who came across Mame Sike's video thronged to the comments section to ask more questions about life in Germany.

Her video, which she posted on her TikTok page, mamesika10, had raked in over 2k likes and 122 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

Some of the comments have been compiled below:

Achiaa Dinpa commented:

"is it difficult to get nkrataa?"

adwoakyaaowusume also commented:

"Do dey speak English in addition?"

Obaapa suzy asked:

"how can I come because I want to come to Germany."

Nana Kwame Sikapa95

"I will never stop using this words for you.. Wo ho Twa."

Mame sika ·

"Oh thanks my dear l like it."

Exouzia

"madam the language ooo dey scare me wroof. I'm relocating to Bremen this September tho."

Source: YEN.com.gh