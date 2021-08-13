The Late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau was born on February 3, 1957, in Assin Assin Adubiase of the Central Region

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Justice Samuel Marful-Sau was one of the 15 Supreme Court Justices in Ghana

His sudden demise was announced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, but prior to that, he lived a purposeful and achievement-filled life.

YEN.com.gh has put together three of the major achievements in the life of the Late Samuel Marful-Sau.

Samuel Marful-Sau: 3 Major Achievements the Late Supreme Court Justice Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Academic achievements

The late Justice started his formal education in the year 1963 at the Methodist Primary School in Adubiase and completed in 1965. He was an alumnus of the Manso Secondary School, Feden High school, Breman Asikuma Secondary, and finally Navrongo Secondary School for his O-Level and A-Level education from 1973 to 1979 He gained admission to the University of Ghana in August 1979 for his tertiary education and entered the Ghana School of law in 1982.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Career achievements

Samuel Marful-Sau became a Barrister-at-Law and a solicitor in 1984, working in the capacity of a Legal assistant. He was a private legal practitioner at Vidal. L. Buckle in 1986 with expertise in corporate, commercial, insurance, immigration, and nationality law. In 2002, he was called to the bench as a Judge of the High court. He rose through the ranks to later serve as a Judge of the Appeal court from 2006 to 2018. The Justice was also a part-time tutor at the Ghana School of Law till he passed away.

Justice Marful Sau was appointed as Justice of the Supreme Court in Ghana in 2018 and was a part of the seven-member panel for the 2020 election petition hearing.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady by the name, Priscilla Wepia Ametame has taken to LinkedIn to emotionally narrate how impactful the late Supreme Court judge, Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau was on her as well as her colleagues.

Priscilla is a student of the Ghana School of Law as sighted by YEN.com.gh from her LinkedIn profile.

In the young lady's post, she recounted that the Late Justice Marful-Sau readily stepped in to teach Civil procedure, a course at the main campus of the Ghana School of Law in December 2019.

Source: Yen