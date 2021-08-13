Samuel Marful-Sau: 3 Major Achievements of the Late Supreme Court Justice
The Late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau was born on February 3, 1957, in Assin Assin Adubiase of the Central Region
Justice Samuel Marful-Sau was one of the 15 Supreme Court Justices in Ghana
His sudden demise was announced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, but prior to that, he lived a purposeful and achievement-filled life.
Academic achievements
- The late Justice started his formal education in the year 1963 at the Methodist Primary School in Adubiase and completed in 1965.
- He was an alumnus of the Manso Secondary School, Feden High school, Breman Asikuma Secondary, and finally Navrongo Secondary School for his O-Level and A-Level education from 1973 to 1979
- He gained admission to the University of Ghana in August 1979 for his tertiary education and entered the Ghana School of law in 1982.
Career achievements
- Samuel Marful-Sau became a Barrister-at-Law and a solicitor in 1984, working in the capacity of a Legal assistant.
- He was a private legal practitioner at Vidal. L. Buckle in 1986 with expertise in corporate, commercial, insurance, immigration, and nationality law.
- In 2002, he was called to the bench as a Judge of the High court.
- He rose through the ranks to later serve as a Judge of the Appeal court from 2006 to 2018.
- The Justice was also a part-time tutor at the Ghana School of Law till he passed away.
Appointments
Justice Marful Sau was appointed as Justice of the Supreme Court in Ghana in 2018 and was a part of the seven-member panel for the 2020 election petition hearing.
