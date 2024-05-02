Ghanaian event planner Akosua Afriyie is still trending days after walking down the aisle in stylish outfits

The humble and hardworking wedding vendor wore a tailored-to-fit kente gown for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the couple on their beautiful nuptials after the video surfaced online

Ghanaian event planner and the chief executive officer of Afriyie Eventsgh wants to set the internet ablaze with her gorgeous wedding outfits.

The highly fashionable woman with smooth melanin skin married a military officer in a luxurious ceremony with top dignitaries in attendance.

Ghanaian bride Afriyie slays in a stunning dress. Photo credit: @yawfocus.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride looked smoking hot in a halter neck backless dress and charming hairstyle for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The handsome groom wore his military ensemble with an expensive gold wristwatch to match his look.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Afriyie slays in a beaded kente gown

Ghanaian bride Afriyie looked exquisite in a corseted kente gown that complimented her flawless skin. She wore a simple frontal hairstyle and medium-length eyelashes to enhance her bridal look.

The pretty bridesmaids wore elegant green perfect-fit outfits and stylish turbans to complete their look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Afriyie looks magnificent in a glittering lace dress

Ghanaian bride Afriyie stole the spotlight at her wedding reception with this lace dress designed with rhinestones.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to event planner Akosua Afriyie's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lady_baakopa stated:

Congratulations Akosua

Rachealamponsah stated:

Wow, u did a great job ❤️

Obremsmakeover stated:

WoowwU did your thing again sis. The dress is simply beautiful ❤❤

Slaybyyvie stated:

Awwww?? Congratulations to you, darling!! You made such a beautiful bride

nana_afia_konamah96 stated:

Stunning bride❤️

Hanniesfabricsgh stated:

Love this .Congratulations dearie

Obremsmakeover stated:

It’s giving nothing but luxuryyyyy

royale_cakes_and_bakes stated:

Congrats

naana_raiena stated:

Congrats menua

Basoamomary stated:

Congratulations

perfecthair_gh stated:

Congratulations hun

akono_maame stated:

Heeeeeeaaaaaaaat

luxe_by_zazy7 stated:

The most beautiful bride ‍♀️ congratulations menua❤️

akono_maame stated:

Congratulations ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh