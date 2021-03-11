130+ sweet dreams texts and quotes to make her smile at night

Sharing life with your romantic partner means that you get to be involved in their daily activities. One way of doing that is to ask them how they woke up. You should also wish them a good night when they go to sleep. As a gentleman, make it a routine to send sweet dreams texts to make her smile at night.

When writing a good night text, ask your love how their day was. They probably had a rough day and are looking for some comforting words from you. In addition, use sweet dreams texts to make her happy before she sleeps.

Sweet dreams texts and quotes for her

A sweet good night message to your love is a powerful tool in the hands of a loving person. Sending such a message to your sweetheart will make her smile as she goes to bed.

Short and sweet dreams texts for her

Sending a sweet good night message to your soulmate will let her know how you feel about her. She will not feel lonely before going to bed. A simple and short message is a good option.

Good night, sweetheart. You should have a sweet dream tonight.

Good night, my one and only. I wish I could hold you in my arms right now as I go to sleep.

I enthrone you as the love of my life. I wish you a restful night.

May your night be as calm and as peaceful as you are.

May the morning bring fulfilment to your life. For now, just rest.

Long live my love and my heart! I wish you a great night.

Good night, my love. I hope you're having a great night. Have wonderful dreams.

Sleep tight and good night, as I wish you the best of dreams with all of my might.

Good night, my love. I hope you have a good dream. Now sleep well.

I love you, my virtuous sweetheart. Please stay safe tonight.

I can't stop thinking about you, and it hurts me so bad. Have sweet dreams tonight.

I love you and miss you so much. Good night, sweetheart.

Goodnight honey! I hope your day was as beautiful as you are.

Even in my dreams, I know you’ll protect me. Goodnight, my princess!

I hope your day started and ended well. I love you forever, for sure.

You are the best and the one for me. Goodnight, my darling.

Open your window and catch a kiss I am sending to you. Sleep well tonight, dear.

I thank God for sending such treasure as you are. My life is yours. Good night, dear!

Messaging you is the ideal completion of the day. I love you. Sweet dreams.

Romantic sweet dreams texts

Being apart from your beloved one is depressing for both of you. Luckily, a romantic good night text may save the situation. Here are romantic texts you can send her before she goes to bed.

I hope I'm in them. You're already in mine! No matter how far away you are, you'll always be on my mind. Sweet dreams!

Good night, my love!! I just want to be next to you…make sweet dreams; I miss you so much!

Good night, my love. It is a reminder that no matter where I look or where I go, I have tried but can’t find your match.

I love you, baby girl. You have lifted all my sorrows like an embargo. I pray that you sleep well tonight.

I love you more than the sweetness of the sweetest mango. I will keep you in my thoughts as I go to bed.

Your love is pure and purer than glass; I want to wish you a good night, as you call it, a day.

I have never experienced anything close to what we have. Your love is first-class. Goodnight.

Your thought renders my heart like a two-edged cutlass. Goodnight, baby girl.

Wherever your love leads, I will follow. May you sleep easy, my love.

You are with me today, I’m not bothered about tomorrow. Goodnight honey.

I sleep peacefully at night, knowing that I have such an amazing woman to share my life with. Goodnight, mine!

I look forward to seeing what tomorrow brings. Until the morning, sleep well, my sweet love!

I’m the luckiest man in the world to have the pleasure of saying hello to you each morning and goodbye to you each night. Sleep tight.

As you retire to bed, I pray that you have some decent rest. May the most pleasant dreams greet you, sweetheart.

Sleeping without you is hard, but knowing you are too tired to face tomorrow would be even harder. Goodnight darling!

May sleep find you quickly so that you have the energy to enjoy another day of fun adventures with me. Good night.

I wish I were there to watch you drift peacefully off to sleep, your dark lashes fluttering softly against your tanned skin. Goodnight cutie!

I’ll have to settle for the next best thing. Wishing you a good night and sweet dreams!

I’m missing you dearly, my love. Since I can’t kiss you good night in person, I’ll look forward to stealing sweet kisses from you in my dreams.

Heart-touching good night texts for her

Are you looking for a heart-touching good night text for her? There are many heartfelt and romantic goodnight messages you can send to your love to make her feel joyful. Check out the best ones below.

Every day, I go to bed with you secured in my heart. See you tomorrow, love. Sleep well.

I love you madly. I long for you every night. Meet me in my dreams tonight. Good night!

May the stars and the moon guard your peaceful slumber. Sweet dreams, my love!

Wishing good night to the most caring lover in the world. Wish you the best dream of your life.

I'm sending you one thousand and one kisses and one million bear hugs. Good night darling.

One day, hopefully soon, I'll fall asleep beside you and wake up next to you. Sweet dreams.

I will still love you even if distance keeps us apart. I will love you in the morning and at night.

No matter what, from your love, I won't depart; sleep well, my angel. And to keep your heart unbroken, I will do my part. I love you, sleep tight.

Please remember that I fell for what makes you, and that is your character. Goodnight love!

I truly love you, and forever that will be. Have a sweet night, and take care of yourself.

I long to feel your arms around me and to taste your sweet kisses. Sweet dreams.

Being apart from you is agony, so may peaceful sleep surround us both until the first morning light peeks through the window.

It’s a battle I face every day. To let you fall asleep or miss conversing with you as the day fades. Good night, my love.

I love you to the moon and back. I will come to protect you if you need me. Sleep tight.

When I say my good night prayers, you’re the first thing I thank God for. Good night.

I’m asking God to send extra love to you tonight since I can’t be by your side. Sweet dreams, honey.

As you go to bed, remember that I will love you till death do us part. Sweet dreams.

The only thing sweeter than having you as my man during the day is having you in my dreams at night. Goodnight, baby.

I take comfort in knowing we’re both looking at the same moon. Goodnight, my baby.

Sweet good night and sweet dreams texts

Good night love messages are an excellent way of showing how you feel about someone. You can send the texts by email, text message, or social networking platforms. Make her smile as she goes to bed with these messages.

It makes me feel close to you, even though we’re miles apart. Until the sun rises, my love.

May this good night text wrap you in a hug so tight you’ll feel cocooned in my love till the morning. Sleep tight.

Pleasant dreams, babe. I know you need that rest after a day of working hard.

Good night. How lucky am I that you’re the last thing I think about before I fall asleep and the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning?

May you find dreams as wonderful as the love you’ve brought into my life.

I may not be able to buy you all you desire, but I do pray that this night brings you comfort and joy. Good night.

I promise that I won't be tired of loving you; as you go to bed, please remember that you are the last thing on my mind before I sleep.

I can’t imagine life without you. Have a good night, my love.

I thank God I did find you. I pray that the heavens protect you as it rains and thunders tonight.

I am, of all men, the most blessed! I have a beauty sleeping beside me every night.

You made me realize that true love is not hard to find. Have sweet dreams, my dear girlfriend.

You are my one-of-a-kind. I will never let you off my eyes. Goodnight.

I owe keeping this relationship my life- it’s worth it. I love you, baby and goodnight.

No matter how romantic and cute anything is, it can’t replace the thought of you in my heart. Sleep well, my lover.

Thank you for your impart and unending bliss. Dream of everything nice as you go to bed.

Nothing, I say nothing, can ever separate us apart. Good night my lover and best friend.

You're right by my side, so I know it's going to be a beautiful night. Good night, my love.

Of all the things I'm grateful for in this life, you're number one. Good night to the love of my life!

The day is done; it's time to dream. May you sleep peacefully knowing we're a team. Good night honey. I love you.

Sweet dreams texts for your girlfriend

If you want your sweetheart to forget about the troubles of the day and to go to bed with a clear mind and positive attitude, you should consider sending or telling her a sweet goodnight message like the ones listed below.

Doesn’t it bring comfort to know that we have each other through the good times and the bad, day in and day out? Sleep tight.

As this day comes to a close, may that comfort bring you a calm and restful night’s sleep, my love.

Never has there been a love so great that it can surpass even the wildest dreams. Dream big tonight.

We’ll conquer the world tomorrow. For now, lie down and take the rest you need. Sweet dreams.

You bring butterflies to my stomach during the day and tranquillity to my heart at night.

I’m so blessed to have you as my girlfriend. Sweet dreams, baby.

May your sweetest dreams tonight become a reality tomorrow.

I can’t wait to hear your voice in the morning. Good night honey. I love you.

Baby, your love is adorable. It is making me crazy. I’m thinking of you tonight.

Being with you under any weather, I won’t mind. Sleep well, my lover.

Loving you forever is all I want to do. Have a good night.

The only thing better than spending this day with you is knowing that I get to do it all over again with you tomorrow. Get a good night’s sleep.

I wish I were your pillow so I could rest myself against your cheek the whole night long. Dream of all the nice things!

I’ll have to settle for this good night text and the promise of hearing your voice tomorrow. I love you.

Everyone says they wish they could sleep like a baby. I don’t. Since I met you, I’ve never slept better. Good night.

Knowing you are my girlfriend brings me such happiness and peace. May your sleep be just as restful.

I don't even need to dream anymore. My dreams came true the day I laid eyes on you. Sleep well, my baby.

Now I only sleep to make the hours pass quickly until we can be together again. Always and forever, babe.

When you wish upon a star, I hope you know how loved you are. I wish you the most beautiful night ever.

Sweet dreams texts to make her smile

Sending your woman a lovely goodnight message is among the best things you can do for them at bedtime. Here is a look at some great good night love messages for her.

For there has never been a love so true as the one that has blossomed between you and me. Good night, my everything.

When I have trouble falling asleep, I count all the reasons I love you, not sheep. One, two, three, four, I’ll forever love you more.

Now I lay me down to sleep; I love you from my head to my feet. If I were to die before I rise, may you always know I was blessed to have you as my guy.

How has your day been like? I hope not too much pressure, please take all the rest you need.

You are making me go crazy as far as I can see, I wish I'd see you in your lingerie tonight, but because of the distance, I’ll just wish you goodnight.

Thinking about our love, no breath is left in me. Have a restful night, baby girl.

You are the one I love, and I can't live without you. I wish you, my darling, a peaceful night full of great dreams.

Because of you, I am the happiest person alive. Please enjoy your evening and have a good night.

I can't tell you how I feel. All I know is that I love you, and I'm sending this message of goodnight.

I will stay with you without saying farewell. Goodnight, my baby.

Forever with you, I have chosen to dwell. May you sleep flawlessly and wake up with a smile on your face.

Sometimes, my love for you is so strong that it wakes me from a sound sleep. I wish we’d be sleeping together tonight.

You're like a magnet, pulling me towards you even on the darkest night. I love you infinitely. Good night.

How did I get so lucky? To have a woman that makes my reality even more incredible than my dreams. Goodnight sweetheart.

You’re one in a million, babe. Have a peaceful night’s rest. I love you.

The stars tonight are shining so bright; they almost compete for our love. May the angels guide you as you sleep.

Nothing can truly compete with the brightness of the flame that burns between us. Sweet dreams; love you always and forever.

Before we fall asleep, I want you to remember that all my thoughts are of you. Sleep tight!

From your love, I promise not to detach. May you have a restful night and sweet dreams.

Goodnight quotes and messages for her

A good night quote or message for someone special can help strengthen your connection and let her know that you're thinking about her. Check out some texts and quotes below.

Because your love is the best part of me, I wish you nothing but fulfillment in whatever you plan. Good night.

I could use all my life to work and get enough money to live, but I wouldn’t gather enough to pay for the worth of your love. Good night darling.

Rest well, my baby girl. It is a privilege to have you in my life. I love you.

I love you from head to toe. I love you when you are happy or moody. Sleep well, my princess.

My sleeping beauty is about to retire to bed, and I am here to wish her the best night.

May I kiss you then? On this miserable paper? I might as well open the window and kiss the night air. - Franz Kafka

Go to sleep in peace. God is awake. – Victor Hugo

Good night. May you fall asleep in the arms of a dream so beautiful you'll cry when you awake. - Michael Faudet

Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall say good night till it be morrow. - William Shakespeare

I love the silent hour of the night, for blissful dreams may then arise, Revealing to my charmed sight – What may not bless my waking eyes. - Anne Brontë

The longest way must have its close – the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. - Harriet Beecher Stowe

As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully, knowing you've done all you can do for today. - Roald Dahl

May you dream of lovely things and wake up to find them real. - JJ Heller

Though I am not beside you to give you a warm hug, remember that I am always thinking of you. Sending you many kisses. Sleep well.

The only good dreams I see are the ones with you in them. Come to me again this night, love. Sleep tight.

When you lie down, you will not be afraid. Your sleep will be sweet. - Proverbs 3:24

As you lay your head on your cushion, may my affection spread on you like a cover. Sleep well, sweetheart!

I want to be a bird of night so that I can sit on a branch outside your window and gaze at you while you sleep.

Sleep well, dear. The only thing that makes me smile as I am lying in my bed, ready to sleep are your texts filled with humour and love. Sleep tight, sweetheart.

How do you say sweet dreams in a text?

Simply take your phone or laptop and express what you feel in your heart. Assure her of your love and let her know she is the best thing that happened in your life before she goes to bed.

What is a nice sweet dreams message?

There are hundreds of nice and loving sweet dreams messages for your loved ones. Check out the collection above.

What's a flirty way to say goodnight?

Sending kisses and hugs and using romantic words are among the flirty ways of saying good night.

How do you say sweet dreams?

You can say sleep tight or good night to mean sweet dreams.

What should you include in a good night message?

A good night message should include a warm greeting, words of affection, encouragement and good wishes.

Is it okay to send a good night message?

Sending a good night text can help two people feel closer and more in love, especially if they are in a romantic relationship. It communicates to the other person that you are thinking about them and that they are important to you.

It is a thoughtful gesture to send sweet dreams texts to her before she sleeps. Your text will brighten her mood and make her feel special and loved.

