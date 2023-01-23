A very talented Nigerian youth from Kwara state has publicly presented mini-aircraft and drone models he constructed locally

The young man named Aliyu Musa demonstrated how his drone and the mini-aircraft work at the Kwara Stadium

In the video posted by popular comedian, Cute Abiola, the drone and the mini-aircraft flew up to the admiration of those around

Nigerians are impressed by the talent of a man who has constructed a drone and mini-aircraft model that actually flies.

The man demonstrated how the machines work in a video posted on Facebook by popular comedian, Cute Abiola.

The crowd cheered when the aircraft models built by a Nigerian youth flew up. Photo credit: Facebook/Cute Abiola.

The talented man identified as Aliyu Musa said one of the mini-aircrafts is an Unmanned Area Vehicle which is capable of flying as far as 40km.

How Nigerian youth learnt to build mini aircraft

He said he did not learn the craft in school, but that he taught himself how to build the drone and the mini-aircraft.

When he was asked to demonstrate how they work, he brought out a laptop and happily made the machines fly up, disappearing into the air.

Those who gathered to witness the event shouted and marveled at Aliyu's technical abilities.

Cute Abiola who posted the video and who was also present expressed his happiness over what the man has achieved.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Facebook users

Zuleehat Omolabake said:

"This really impressed me. Congratulations. This will be the starting point of success in his life. Higher you I pray."

Kind Hearted remarked:

"This is more or less like the drone Ghana used to convey Covid -19 test result from remote area to main town at the time."

Kholapo Uncle-abiola commented:

"Wow! So impressed...may Almighty Allah reward you for being supportive to the youth."

Taiwo Samuel reacted:

"This is lovely. This can actually be used for surveyance in the midst of insurgency."

