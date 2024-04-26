A captivating video of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II speaking Hausa has gone viral on social media

The ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom during a durbar to mark his 25th anniversary expressed his affection for Northerners living within his jurisdiction

Otumfuo further praised Ashantis during his address at the durbar, touting them as very hospitable

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II rattled Hausa like a Zongo man while addressing residents of his kingdom at a durbar.

The durbar was held in commemoration of his 25th year on the throne.

In a video making rounds on social media, Otumfuo was captured engaging in a dialogue with both indigenes and non indigenes of the Ashanti kingdom during the ceremony.

Otumfuo address a gathering Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He expressed his fondness for the Northerners and people from different tribes residing in the Ashanti Region, touting Ashantis as hospitable.

The video shared on the Twitter (formerly X) page of Opemsuo radio captured the Asantehene saying:

"I am saying this because everybody knows that we the Ashantis love people," he said.

Otumfuo commemorates 25 years on the throne

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enstooled on April 26, 1999.

As part of events to commemorate the event, the Asantehene held a durbar to address people living in the Ashanti kingdom.

There have been various programmes outlined to celebrate the great occasion which include a concert, a non-denominational church service, among others.

Watch the video below:

Asantehene pays homage to God, opens up on principles that guide him

In an earlier publicaion, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene paid homage to God.

He received praise from Ghanaians after he exhibited a topmost level of humility when members of the clergy paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia palace.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @Ashanti_Kingdom showed the moment when the King, in a short address to the people gathered there, acknowledged that his ascension to the throne as the Asante King was not by his might or special attributes but by the grace of God.

In this vein, Otumfuo remarked that his fervent prayer to God is that he does not forget his humble beginnings and acts with humility and respect in his capacity as king.

Source: YEN.com.gh