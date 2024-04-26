A young man is trending after a video of him ready-to-eat oats with boiled eggs went viral

He looked unbothered even after realising that his friends were recording his act

Many people who reacted to the video were stunned by his decision to eat oats with boiled eggs

A Ghanaian man living abroad has taken his obsession with boiled eggs to a new level after a video of him preparing a meal went viral.

The video YEN.com.gh saw on the TikTok page of @ceo.kevv showed the young man in a kitchen with others, apparently getting ready to eat oats.

Ghanaian man eats oats with egg Photo credit: @ceo.kevv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Unknown to his friends, the young man had boiled two eggs and was peeling off their shells.

After placing them into the oats, he left the kitchen unbothered, even after realizing he was being recorded.

The weird act stunned his friend, who screamed in astonishment and why he wanted to eat oats with eggs.

The video captioned "Bruh, we can't beat the allegations anymore," received over 36,000 likes and 1200 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the act of the young man.

Ashley west40 commented:

At this point the only thing standing between us and prosperity is egg

Emann2x recated:

This is too far

bigmoneyroseeeee commented:

Nah this one insane

Bolahgnisa added:

Must you take it this far? Ah

gerhardtlutterodt started:

Egg is our pride

Kiki Jones commented:

Afei de3 abroso Jemmy is agenda boy

Jojo reacted:

this is getting out of hand

Maame Konadu commented:

You ppl are doing urself some oooo

user7058228379367

Fresh boy why?

rewired02 added:

what eggactly is going on herr

Asamoah Gyan befriends egg seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan, participating in All Regional Games, has befriended a local egg seller.

The heartwarming moment occurred when Gyan was on his way to Krachi and decided to purchase eggs and pepper from the lady.

The photos showed Gyan, his brother and the vendor smiling brightly as they ate the snack.

Source: YEN.com.gh