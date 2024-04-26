Ghanaian Man Screams In Astonishment As Friend Eats Oats With Boiled Eggs, Video Causes Stir
A Ghanaian man living abroad has taken his obsession with boiled eggs to a new level after a video of him preparing a meal went viral.
The video YEN.com.gh saw on the TikTok page of @ceo.kevv showed the young man in a kitchen with others, apparently getting ready to eat oats.
Unknown to his friends, the young man had boiled two eggs and was peeling off their shells.
After placing them into the oats, he left the kitchen unbothered, even after realizing he was being recorded.
The weird act stunned his friend, who screamed in astonishment and why he wanted to eat oats with eggs.
The video captioned "Bruh, we can't beat the allegations anymore," received over 36,000 likes and 1200 comments.
Netizens react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the act of the young man.
At this point the only thing standing between us and prosperity is egg
Emann2x recated:
This is too far
bigmoneyroseeeee commented:
Nah this one insane
Bolahgnisa added:
Must you take it this far? Ah
Egg is our pride
Kiki Jones commented:
Afei de3 abroso Jemmy is agenda boy
Jojo reacted:
this is getting out of hand
Maame Konadu commented:
You ppl are doing urself some oooo
user7058228379367
Fresh boy why?
rewired02 added:
what eggactly is going on herr
Asamoah Gyan befriends egg seller
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan, participating in All Regional Games, has befriended a local egg seller.
The heartwarming moment occurred when Gyan was on his way to Krachi and decided to purchase eggs and pepper from the lady.
The photos showed Gyan, his brother and the vendor smiling brightly as they ate the snack.
