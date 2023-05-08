A lady used her legs to perform wonders when she suddenly started dancing inside the school compound

The beautiful and curvy lady danced so nicely that the video went viral on TikTok

At the moment, the video has been positively received on TikTok, where it has gathered 91,000 views

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady on TikTok danced powerfully inside a place that looked like a school compound.

The amazing video which captured the moment was posted on TikTok by @mpaulavicente.

The lady danced with so much confidence and accuracy. Photo credit: TikTok/@mpaulavicente.

Source: UGC

It is unclear if the lady is a teacher, but her TikTok bio describes her as a future jurist.

Video of a beautiful lady dancing nicely goes viral

She is blessed with a beautiful body and used it wonderfully well while performing her amazing dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady was dressed in a black skirt and a white long-sleeve shirt, making her look more like a law student.

As she danced in the video, other people who were present watched her performance from the background. She carried her body easily and used her waist to dance at some point.

People who love to watch dance videos on TikTok praised her in the post's comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@princeadnanakinwo commented:

"Lovely babe, you are great."

@user2326168800749 said:

"Love the dress, heels, and dance."

@ser4577612542808 commented:

"You are beautiful."

@Beautiful Phama said:

"I kindly request to do it again."

@Taeleah commented:

"Your trust on that skirt."

@cock13 said:

"I was excited."

@faffy Jared commented:

"Ma'am see me immediately."

@Fatokun Osuolale Olanrewaju reacted:

"Goddess of beauty."

@ishakuilyasu7 said:

"I like you."

@user5233534926277 commented:

"The lady is beautiful."

@Maurice said:

"Wow girl, you are so beautiful, you are in good shape, girl."

@Elias commented:

"I want to be your student."

@user5461481815725 said:

"You are a beautiful lady."

Mango seller who knows how to dance goes viral

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a danced alone while in her roadside shop.

The lady used her waist to dance. Her dance was so lovely that a lot of people wanted more.

Some were even asking her the location of her shop for possible patronage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng