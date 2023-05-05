A video on TikTok showed the moment a market woman left what she was doing and broke into a strong dance

She was busy attending to her customers when she suddenly broke off and started dancing in an electrifying way

Her fellow women watched her with so much amazement and joy on their faces as she entertained them

A market woman who sells smoked fish left her customers and started dancing, and the video has gone viral.

In the video posted on May 3, the woman was busy attending to her customers when she heard the sound of good music.

The woman danced with all her energy as other women watched. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialstarter_.

The way she broke off without looking back stunned her fellow women in the market, who watched her with joy.

Fish seller performs sweet dance inside market

The woman danced with all her energy and so much confidence. Her dance moves were sterling, and she was able to keep other sellers in the market focused on her performance with undivided attention.

At some point, she bent down and shook her body. She also moved her hand to her head as if she wanted to remove her headscarf.

She has earned herself some fans on Tiktok after the video was posted by @officialstarter_. Some have called her a retired slay queen because of how she danced.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Naa purple said:

"If you understand the language you would realise the dance is on point. Mummy has made her point."

@Monivomitta1 commented:

"Retired slay queen."

@she'sKrobea:

"My customer ooh never knew she's a dancer too."

@Maameadwoa Oduraa Otieku said:

"This video made my evening."

@user2895578409357Adutwumwaa said:

"I like your dance."

@Ama_Timmah said:

"I want a relationship as strong as her duku."

@kafuianiaku361 said:

"Mother's day is coming ooo..make them feel love, please."

@IBRAHIM A G L said:

"Someone's mother."

@NaaDeideiQuist commented:

"These market women are a whole mood."

