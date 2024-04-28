First Class KNUST Graduate Lois Ansaa Asiedu Begs For A Job On Social Media
- A first-class graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Lois Ansaa Asiedu, searched for a job on X and had several offers
- This comes after the beautiful and smart young lady graduated from KNUST in 2022 and had been searching for a job
- Many people advised her on her next steps, while others recommended available job offers to her
A first-class graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Lois Ansaa Asiedu, has taken to social media to make her plea about being unemployed heard.
First-class KNUST graduate searches for a job
In a heartfelt message on X, Miss Asiedu noted that the time had come for her to make her plea about searching for a job known since she had been on a job hunt for many months.
Miss Asiedu, who graduated from KNUST in 2022 with first-class honours, noted that she would love to work in any financial institution.
She posted her undergraduate certificate, Bachelor of Arts (Economics), and a selfie showing her beautiful face while making the plea. Below is the message on her X account:
At this point, I’m putting it out there that I’m in search of employment at any financial institution. Anyone with viable leads, please put me on. Kindly retweet
Below is a post by Miss Asiedu on X about her search for a job.
Below are the reactions from social media users regarding Miss Asiedu's search for a job
Many people reposted her message on X with job offers; others also asked her questions pertaining to her Masters and why she wanted to pursue it abroad rather than in Ghana.
Below are the reactions:
@NezerKwame1 said:
You can reach out for any assistance, I am also a TEKNOKRAT.
@Iam_Monney said:
The opportunities are there, plenty.. just search for schools and apply.
@koby_larry said:
Don't rush and do your masters yet.. wait a while and get employed here. gained at least 2 years of experience.. regardless if anyone is willing to give her a job, please help out.. @thenanaaba kindly
@AnyanKwasi said:
Any reason for not considering doing your Masters in Ghana?
@Gidaas said:
Maybe, just seek graduate study opportunities. During my time at the University of Saskatchewan, I met a lot of economic students from UCC doing their graduate program in economics. You can explore that opportunity.
Source: YEN.com.gh