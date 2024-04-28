A first-class graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Lois Ansaa Asiedu, searched for a job on X and had several offers

This comes after the beautiful and smart young lady graduated from KNUST in 2022 and had been searching for a job

Many people advised her on her next steps, while others recommended available job offers to her

A first-class graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Lois Ansaa Asiedu, has taken to social media to make her plea about being unemployed heard.

KNUST graduate Lois Ansaa Asiedu. Image Credit: @AnsaaAsiedu

First-class KNUST graduate searches for a job

In a heartfelt message on X, Miss Asiedu noted that the time had come for her to make her plea about searching for a job known since she had been on a job hunt for many months.

Miss Asiedu, who graduated from KNUST in 2022 with first-class honours, noted that she would love to work in any financial institution.

She posted her undergraduate certificate, Bachelor of Arts (Economics), and a selfie showing her beautiful face while making the plea. Below is the message on her X account:

At this point, I’m putting it out there that I’m in search of employment at any financial institution. Anyone with viable leads, please put me on. Kindly retweet

Below is a post by Miss Asiedu on X about her search for a job.

Below are the reactions from social media users regarding Miss Asiedu's search for a job

Many people reposted her message on X with job offers; others also asked her questions pertaining to her Masters and why she wanted to pursue it abroad rather than in Ghana.

Below are the reactions:

@NezerKwame1 said:

You can reach out for any assistance, I am also a TEKNOKRAT.

@Iam_Monney said:

The opportunities are there, plenty.. just search for schools and apply.

@koby_larry said:

Don't rush and do your masters yet.. wait a while and get employed here. gained at least 2 years of experience.. regardless if anyone is willing to give her a job, please help out.. @thenanaaba kindly

@AnyanKwasi said:

Any reason for not considering doing your Masters in Ghana?

@Gidaas said:

Maybe, just seek graduate study opportunities. During my time at the University of Saskatchewan, I met a lot of economic students from UCC doing their graduate program in economics. You can explore that opportunity.

