Prempeh College has made Ghana proud by clinching the victory cup at the World Robotics Olympiad held in USA

The institution proudly announced its latest feat in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral

Netizens who thronged the comment section could not hide their joy as they all congratulated the school for their win

One of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools, Preempeh College, has put Ghana on the map by emerging victorious at the esteemed World Robotics Olympiad Challenge.

The school took first place after fierce competition with other contenders.

Prempeh College students win World Robotics Challenge

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post announcing their victory, the renowned institution wrote:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, we've done it again! We've won the Global title of the World Robotics Olympiad, Unkown Mission Challenege (UMC) 2024."

See post below:

Prempeh College celebrate their victory in style

The winners did not hesitate to celebrate their victory in grand style. They marched confidently while proudly singing their school's anthem and did not forget to wave the Ghana flag to showcase their identity.

They were awarded a Cup to commemorate their outstanding performance at the competition.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were equally proud. They took to the comment section to congratulate the esteemed institution.

@Emmanuel Ofori Amponsah wrote:

"Congrats seniors."

@Snr Fredizzo wrote:

"Congrats Seniors. The consistency in winning this global feat shows your supremacy in academics. The Amanfo) fraternity is proud of you. Thanks for showcasing Ghana globally."

@Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls ; Adehyee 2000 + wrote:

"Congratulations Seniors."

@Kofi Boahene wrote:

"Wooow! Amazing! Congratulations Seniors. You always make us proud!"

@Afia Boat wrote:

"Congratulations guys."

@James Adjapong wrote:

"Seniors."

@Jacqueline Adjei Peprah wrote:

"Congratulations Prempeh College."

@Charisma K Frimpong wrote:

"A big win for the fraternity. Congratulations seniors."

Prempeh College arrives in US for World Robotics Championship, many stare at them at Airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College had arrived in the US to participate in the 2024 ROBOFEST World Championship.

The annual robotics competition is organised for students in the fourth grade and students at the tertiary level.

This year's ROBOFEST championship will be held at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, USA.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh