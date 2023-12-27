Ghanaian restaurateur Failatu Abdul-Razak is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, challenging Ireland's Chef Alan Fisher's record

In a circulated interview, Failatu seeks nationwide support, echoing gratitude for the backing she has received

Singer Afua Asantewaa is currently on day four of attempting the longest singing marathon, adding to the excitement of Ghana's record-breaking endeavors

Ghanaian entrepreneur Failatu Abdul-Razak, whose bid for a Guinness World Record was accepted, is calling for nationwide support in her quest to shatter the current cookathon record.

The determined owner of a restaurant plans to surpass Ireland's Chef Alan Fisher's remarkable feat of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

In an interview that circulated online, Failatu expressed gratitude for the backing she has received so far.

A Ghanaian lady seeks support to embark on a cookathon Photo credit: GHOne TV

Source: Facebook

She urged Ghanaians to rally behind her as they did for others, emphasizing the collective strength of community support.

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa is captivating audiences as she enters the fourth day of her attempt to break the longest singing marathon record.

The songstress is showcasing her endurance in pursuit of a new milestone, adding another layer of excitement to the Ghanaian record-breaking scene.

With both women undertaking extraordinary challenges, the nation is buzzing with anticipation and encouragement, fostering a spirit of unity as Ghanaians rally behind Failatu's culinary ambition and Afua's melodious endurance.

The stage is set for these determined individuals to etch their names into the annals of Guinness World Records.

Source: YEN.com.gh