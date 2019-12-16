Global site navigation

Meet Christabel Ekeh: Everything you need to know about the actress
Celebrity biographies

Meet Christabel Ekeh: Everything you need to know about the actress

by  Chris Ndetei

Ghana has produced some great talents in the film and TV industry. Among the top names from the nation is model and actress Christabel Ekeh. She is a talented actress known for Getting Married, Stalemate, and College Girls. Discover more about the Ghanaian actress.

Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh poses in a purple dress (L) and a light-pink gown (R). Photo: @newchristabelekeh on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Christabel Ekeh has made a name for herself in the West African entertainment scene. Her career as a model and an actor has seen her amass a massive following online, with many interested in learning more about her.

Profile summary

Full nameChristabel Ekeh
GenderFemale
Date of birth16 October 1990
Age32 years old (as of August 2023)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthAccra, Ghana
NationalityGhanaian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherEmma Odoom Ekeh
FatherEkeh
SiblingsTwo
ChildrenOne
SchoolSt. Mary's Senior High School
UniversityUniversity of Ghana
ProfessionActor
Instagram@newchristabelekeh

Read also

Adiembra SHS: Old learner Anita Ackon with 4As in WASSCE needs help to attend nursing school

Christabel Ekeh’s biography

Christabel Ekeh was born on 16 October 1990 in Accra, Ghana. How old is Christabel Ekeh? She is 32 years old (as of August 2023), and her zodiac sign is Libra.

She is the firstborn and has two siblings. Christabel's father, Ekeh, is Nigerian, while her mother, Emma Odoom, is Ghanaian.

Which state in Nigeria is Christabel Ekeh from?

The actress is not from Nigeria but was born and raised in Ghana. However, her surname Ekeh originates in the Imo state in Nigeria and is from the Igbo tribe.

Christabel attended primary school locally before joining St. Mary's Senior High School for her secondary school education. After completing, she joined the University of Ghana, where she graduated with a degree in theatre arts.

Career

Christabel started her career as a model participating in the Malaika Ghana beauty pageant in 2008, where she managed second place. Her participation earned her a nationwide audience. In 2012, she made her film debut, landing a role in the drama film College Girls, where she played Efyya.

Read also

Accra to London road trip: Real estate and other jobs some of the Wanderlust Ghana members do for a living

Christabel Ekeh’s movies

The actress has appeared in various films and TV shows in her career. Christabel Ekeh's filmography includes over twenty films and TV shows. According to IMDb, here are her multiple movies and TV shows roles.

MoviesYearRoles
Beyond Critical2022
All or Nothing2022
Red Carpet2022
2 Days After Friday2019
Dance with the Devil2019
Getting Married2018Peggy
Homecoming2018Cynthia
Sidechic Gang2018Lady
Stalemate (TV series)2016Withney
The Engagement2016Ada
Beautiful Ruins2016Abynah
Candle in the Wind2016
House Keepers2016
Heaven2016Heaven
Royal Diadem2015
True Lies2015
Kalybos in China2015
Before Noon2014
Family Album2014
Jackie Goes to School2014Samira
Love or Something Like That2014Sonia
V Republic (TV series)2014Laura
Potomanto2013Afia
100% Secret2012Bridget
College Girls2012Efyya

Read also

Shecanic: Woman who joined 12 men on daring Accra to London road expedition details epic experience

Christabel Ekeh's nominations and awards

Here are some of the accolades the actress has received throughout her career.

  • Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Best Supporting Actress
  • City People Entertainment Awards Face of Ghana Movies
  • Best of Nollywood Awards Most Promising Actress in Nigeria
  • Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Most Promising Actress in Ghana

Who is Christabel Ekeh's boyfriend?

The actress has kept her love life private. However, in 2017, she revealed that her lover was a rich and famous French man. According to Ghana Celebrities, Christabel disclosed her first meeting with her lover as a strange experience. She said,

We met in a very dramatic way; I thought I was being kidnapped; I probably was being kidnapped. I was bored and I went somewhere and this guy just whisked me away. In the beginning I was scared, and then I was curious and I found myself in his home and I was curious again, she added.

Read also

Diana Hamilton and her family celebrate 10 years of her dad's passing, photos emerge

What happened to Christabel Ekeh and John Dumelo?

On 22 February 2017, an alleged Christabel Ekeh and John Dumelo adult tape came out. However, according to Pulse Ghana, the video was staged and fake.

Has Christabel Ekeh given birth?

Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh poses in a green dress (L), and her in a blue dress (R). Photo: @newchristabelekeh on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

According to Christabel Ekeh's photos on Instagram, she gave birth in May 2022. The actress had previously revealed that she was expecting via Instagram posts on 8 May 2022. On 22 May 2022, Christabel posted a photo of her holding a baby with the quote,

The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe. Proverbs 18:10

She added,

Happy son-shine from this side, and may you carry your testimony soon in Jesus' Name.

What gender is Christabel Ekeh’s baby? Based on her Instagram post, her child is a boy.

FAQs

  1. Who is Christabel Ekeh? She is a Ghanaian actress and model.
  2. How old is Christabel Ekeh? She is 32 years old (as of August 2023), having been born on 16 October 1990.
  3. Where is Christabel Ekeh from? She is from Accra, Ghana, where she was born and raised.
  4. Who is Christabel Ekeh's father? He is known as Ekeh and hails from Nigeria.
  5. How many children does Christabel Ekeh have? She has one child, a son born in 2022.
  6. Is Christabel Ekeh married? The actress has kept her romantic relationships private.

Read also

Determined Black man who lived in tent under bridge for 2 years graduates as valedictorian in US

Christabel Ekeh is a Ghanaian actress and model. She has had a successful career in the Ghanaian and Nollywood film industry. Some of her notable films and TV shows include Beyond Critical (2022), Dance with the Devil (2019), Getting Married (2018) and Stalemate (2016).

Yen.com.gh recently published Chinenye Nnebe's biography. Chinenye is a model and actor from Nigeria. She debuted in the 2004 film Faces of Beauty 2, where she played Melisa Jr.

Chineye Nnebe is renowned for her roles in various Nollywood films and TV shows. But apart from her successful entertainment career, what else do you know about her?

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel