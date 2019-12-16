Meet Christabel Ekeh: Everything you need to know about the actress

Ghana has produced some great talents in the film and TV industry. Among the top names from the nation is model and actress Christabel Ekeh. She is a talented actress known for Getting Married, Stalemate, and College Girls. Discover more about the Ghanaian actress.

Christabel Ekeh poses in a purple dress (L) and a light-pink gown (R). Photo: @newchristabelekeh on Instagram (modified by author)

Christabel Ekeh has made a name for herself in the West African entertainment scene. Her career as a model and an actor has seen her amass a massive following online, with many interested in learning more about her.

Profile summary

Full name Christabel Ekeh Gender Female Date of birth 16 October 1990 Age 32 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Emma Odoom Ekeh Father Ekeh Siblings Two Children One School St. Mary's Senior High School University University of Ghana Profession Actor Instagram @newchristabelekeh

Christabel Ekeh’s biography

Christabel Ekeh was born on 16 October 1990 in Accra, Ghana. How old is Christabel Ekeh? She is 32 years old (as of August 2023), and her zodiac sign is Libra.

She is the firstborn and has two siblings. Christabel's father, Ekeh, is Nigerian, while her mother, Emma Odoom, is Ghanaian.

Which state in Nigeria is Christabel Ekeh from?

The actress is not from Nigeria but was born and raised in Ghana. However, her surname Ekeh originates in the Imo state in Nigeria and is from the Igbo tribe.

Christabel attended primary school locally before joining St. Mary's Senior High School for her secondary school education. After completing, she joined the University of Ghana, where she graduated with a degree in theatre arts.

Career

Christabel started her career as a model participating in the Malaika Ghana beauty pageant in 2008, where she managed second place. Her participation earned her a nationwide audience. In 2012, she made her film debut, landing a role in the drama film College Girls, where she played Efyya.

Christabel Ekeh’s movies

The actress has appeared in various films and TV shows in her career. Christabel Ekeh's filmography includes over twenty films and TV shows. According to IMDb, here are her multiple movies and TV shows roles.

Movies Year Roles Beyond Critical 2022 All or Nothing 2022 Red Carpet 2022 2 Days After Friday 2019 Dance with the Devil 2019 Getting Married 2018 Peggy Homecoming 2018 Cynthia Sidechic Gang 2018 Lady Stalemate (TV series) 2016 Withney The Engagement 2016 Ada Beautiful Ruins 2016 Abynah Candle in the Wind 2016 House Keepers 2016 Heaven 2016 Heaven Royal Diadem 2015 True Lies 2015 Kalybos in China 2015 Before Noon 2014 Family Album 2014 Jackie Goes to School 2014 Samira Love or Something Like That 2014 Sonia V Republic (TV series) 2014 Laura Potomanto 2013 Afia 100% Secret 2012 Bridget College Girls 2012 Efyya

Christabel Ekeh's nominations and awards

Here are some of the accolades the actress has received throughout her career.

Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Best Supporting Actress

City People Entertainment Awards Face of Ghana Movies

Best of Nollywood Awards Most Promising Actress in Nigeria

Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Most Promising Actress in Ghana

Who is Christabel Ekeh's boyfriend?

The actress has kept her love life private. However, in 2017, she revealed that her lover was a rich and famous French man. According to Ghana Celebrities, Christabel disclosed her first meeting with her lover as a strange experience. She said,

We met in a very dramatic way; I thought I was being kidnapped; I probably was being kidnapped. I was bored and I went somewhere and this guy just whisked me away. In the beginning I was scared, and then I was curious and I found myself in his home and I was curious again, she added.

What happened to Christabel Ekeh and John Dumelo?

On 22 February 2017, an alleged Christabel Ekeh and John Dumelo adult tape came out. However, according to Pulse Ghana, the video was staged and fake.

Has Christabel Ekeh given birth?

Christabel Ekeh poses in a green dress (L), and her in a blue dress (R). Photo: @newchristabelekeh on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Christabel Ekeh's photos on Instagram, she gave birth in May 2022. The actress had previously revealed that she was expecting via Instagram posts on 8 May 2022. On 22 May 2022, Christabel posted a photo of her holding a baby with the quote,

The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe. Proverbs 18:10

She added,

Happy son-shine from this side, and may you carry your testimony soon in Jesus' Name.

What gender is Christabel Ekeh’s baby? Based on her Instagram post, her child is a boy.

FAQs

Who is Christabel Ekeh? She is a Ghanaian actress and model. How old is Christabel Ekeh? She is 32 years old (as of August 2023), having been born on 16 October 1990. Where is Christabel Ekeh from? She is from Accra, Ghana, where she was born and raised. Who is Christabel Ekeh's father? He is known as Ekeh and hails from Nigeria. How many children does Christabel Ekeh have? She has one child, a son born in 2022. Is Christabel Ekeh married? The actress has kept her romantic relationships private.

Christabel Ekeh is a Ghanaian actress and model. She has had a successful career in the Ghanaian and Nollywood film industry. Some of her notable films and TV shows include Beyond Critical (2022), Dance with the Devil (2019), Getting Married (2018) and Stalemate (2016).

