UDS: Ghanaian Student Sets New Guinness World Record For Hugging Trees, Peeps Rejoice
- A young Ghanaian man, Abubakar Tahiru, has become a world record holder after his record attempt was deemed successful by the Guinness World Records
- Abubakar Tahiru has now set a new record for the most trees hugged by an individual in one hour
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated him on his amazing feat
A young Ghanaian man, Abubakar Tahiru, has become the envy of many after his record attempt was deemed successful by the Guinness World Records.
This comes after he set the world record for the most hugged trees in one hour by an individual.
The University of Development Studies alumnus, now a forestry student at Auburn University in the US, set the record after he hugged 1123 trees on March 25, 2024.
In announcing this remarkable feat on its website, Guinness World Records said Abubakar hopes "his attempt will spotlight the need for sustainability and inspire a call to global community action."
Photos of Abubakar's record attempt, which he posted on his Facebook page, have received over 400 likes and 88 comments.
Ghanaians congratulate Abubakar Tahiru
Many people who thronged the post's comment section congratulated him on achieving such a remarkable feat.
Very proud of you bro, kudos to your achievement
Congrats CHAMP, More HEIGHTS to attain
Marhoni Laxio commented:
Congratulations bro. U do all
Jara Mohammed indicated:
Finally a Ghanaian has been confirmed
Queen Lyzia Lizzy Lizabeth reacted:
Everybody come and see oooo that is my classmate
Khebab-a-thon: Group rides bicycles from Bolgatanga to Accra to support Joel Atinga, photos evokes joy
Suhwaibah Thiyumbah Yakubu reacted:
Congratulations dear, we are so proud of u
Uptown Abu stated:
Congratulations brother
Source: YEN.com.gh