A young Ghanaian man, Abubakar Tahiru, has become a world record holder after his record attempt was deemed successful by the Guinness World Records

Abubakar Tahiru has now set a new record for the most trees hugged by an individual in one hour

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated him on his amazing feat

A young Ghanaian man, Abubakar Tahiru, has become the envy of many after his record attempt was deemed successful by the Guinness World Records.

This comes after he set the world record for the most hugged trees in one hour by an individual.

Ghanaian man sets new world record Photo credit: @Abubakar Tahiru/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The University of Development Studies alumnus, now a forestry student at Auburn University in the US, set the record after he hugged 1123 trees on March 25, 2024.

In announcing this remarkable feat on its website, Guinness World Records said Abubakar hopes "his attempt will spotlight the need for sustainability and inspire a call to global community action."

Photos of Abubakar's record attempt, which he posted on his Facebook page, have received over 400 likes and 88 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Abubakar Tahiru

Many people who thronged the post's comment section congratulated him on achieving such a remarkable feat.

Nene Abledu Sakyi commennted:

Very proud of you bro, kudos to your achievement

Genesis Yiran reacted:

Congrats CHAMP, More HEIGHTS to attain

Marhoni Laxio commented:

Congratulations bro. U do all

Jara Mohammed indicated:

Finally a Ghanaian has been confirmed

Queen Lyzia Lizzy Lizabeth reacted:

Everybody come and see oooo that is my classmate

Suhwaibah Thiyumbah Yakubu reacted:

Congratulations dear, we are so proud of u

Uptown Abu stated:

Congratulations brother

Chef Smith confident of clinching cook-a-thon record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith is confident that Guinness World Records will declare him the individual with the longest cooking time after he has cooked for 820 hours.

He told social media influencer Code Micky after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

He also clarified that the rules surrounding the cooking marathon require that food cooked must be given to persons at the venue or the less privileged.

Source: YEN.com.gh