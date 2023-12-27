Afua's husband has been steadfast in supporting her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon, being present since the start of the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023

Afua's husband has supported her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The man has been there since Afua started the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023, to show his support to his wife.

Whether there is a massive crowd, especially during the evenings, or a few people present in the mornings, Afua's better half is there to show he is with her throughout the journey.

A collage of Afua's husband holding a placard to show his support and Afua Photo credit: @Komla Adom (Facebook) & @afuaasantewaasingathon (Instagram)

In a post on social media, the man is seen holding up a placard and standing alone in the morning when most people who came to show their support have gone home to rest.

The placard read “More strength Afua”.

Komla Adom, who shared the video, said the video was taken at 6:45 AM when he stood at the base of the stage to offer all the support he could.

Several netizens commented on the post and applauded Afua's husband for his unwavering support.

Click here to watch the video

Afua Asantewaa Rocks African Print Dress And No Makeup For Day 1 Of Sing-A-Thon

Meanwhile, Ghanaian entrepreneur and mother Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commenced her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon in a stylish African print dress.

Her attire showcased effortless chic with a gold silk fabric design that complemented her melanin skin.

Afua, opting for a natural look without makeup and earrings, performed hit songs from notable female musicians during the initial two hours of the live broadcast.

Sing-A-Thon: Shatta Wale Delighted As Afua Performs Freedom For Guinness World Record Attempt

In a related story, Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artist Shatta Wale has expressed his joy to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, performing his song "Freedom" during her Guinness World Record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua aims to set a new record for the longest individual singing marathon on December 27, 2023.

Shatta Wale proudly shared the news on his social media, emphasising Afua's performance of his song at the Akwaaba Village in Accra for the Guinness Book of Records event.

