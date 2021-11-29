On November 26, 2021, Prempeh College won the 2021 NSMQ after a series of eventful occurrences over weeks

Some of the biggest surprises that came up during the contest were the unexpected early eliminations of some big schools

YEN.com.gh takes a look at 6 of such low moments that caused massive stir on social media platforms

The 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz came to a grand conclusion on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prempeh College lifted the trophy for the fifth time to crown the widely broadcast and keenly contested national quiz competition that had seen interesting moments for the few weeks it lasted.

YEN.com.gh has taken a step back to list some of the unexpectedly poor performances some popular and well-endowed schools put up that shocked many Ghanaians.

1. Accra Academy

Accra Academy is one of the respected schools located in the capital city of Ghana but they were taken by surprise during the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Kumasi SHS sent them home.

2. Achimota School

The exit of Achimota from the keenly contested national quiz competition was one that raised many eyebrows as lots of Ghanaians expected a better performance.

They also let at the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

3. Mfantsipim School

Located in Cape Coast, Mfantsipim School is a respected institution that is known to be a giant event at the National Science and Maths Quiz.

However, they were not allowed to spend much time at this year's edition because Ghana National College showed them the exit pretty quickly.

4. Adisadel College

Adisco, as it is popularly called, was the champion of the Science and Maths Quiz for the first time in the year 2016.

Many expected them to be able to pull up some surprises but at the quarter-finals, the lions from Tamale SHS did not give them the breathing space to do so.

5. St Augustine's College

At the quarter-final stage of NSMQ 2021 St Augustine's College, a former champion in 2019 was scheduled to meet Chemu Senior High from Tema.

Everyone expected the former winners to do their magic but Chemu had other plans for them.

6. St Peters SHS

Two years ago, St Peters was in the news for sending a student who was in his second year to the famous national quiz and succeeding in reaching the finals.

Last year, the gentleman returned but was eliminated at the semi-finals.

Many expected them to do better this time but they were shown the exit before they could say jack.

About the trending female contestant

Meanwhile, Ketasco's Francisca Lamini, the only female to have competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021) already sat for WASSCE and excelled.

This has been revealed by Kobby Blay, a blogger who covered activities at the Keta SHS campus during the NSMQ final on Friday, November 26.

The blogger revealed in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh that Lamini sat for the 2020 private WASSCE, popularly known as Nov/Dec.

