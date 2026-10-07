Afia Schwarzenegger opened up about how her close friend and fashionista, Nana Akua Addo, departed her marital home

In a video shared by Ghpage News on October 6, 2026, Afia said she and Nana Akua fasted for five days, seeking God's help

Nana Akua Addo reportedly left the home about a month ago and has since sent her children to stay with their grandmother

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Ghanaian socialite and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has broken her silence on the circumstances surrounding her close friend Nana Akua Addo's departure from her marital home, describing the process as deeply spiritual.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares how five days of fasting and prayer helped Nana Akua Addo leave her 16-year marriage and begin rebuilding her life. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a video shared by Ghpage News on October 6, 2026, Afia recounted how the well-known Ghanaian fashionista found it extraordinarily difficult to walk away from her 16-year marriage.

Afia attributed the difficulty not merely to emotional ties but to what she described as a spiritual bond she believed Nana Akua's husband had placed on her.

The five-Day fast that changed everything - Afia

According to Afia, the two friends made a decision to fast and pray together for five consecutive days, seeking divine intervention over the situation.

She said the severity of what Nana Akua was enduring made ordinary solutions feel insufficient.

"On the fifth day, Nana Akua told me she had packed and left the husband's home," Afia shared.

Afia went on to explain that she believes the period of fasting helped free her friend from a spiritual hold that had reportedly kept her bound within the marriage for years.

The Facebook post below contains a video of Afia Schwarzenegger speaking about her best friend Nana Akua Addo’s marriage to Harold.

Nana Akua Addo's life after leaving

Nana Akua Addo reportedly walked away from the marital home approximately a month before Afia's public account.

In a bid to prioritise her own recovery and wellbeing, Nana Akua is said to have temporarily placed her children in the care of their grandmother while she worked on rebuilding herself.

Afia's candid account paints a picture of two friends leaning on faith during an extraordinarily trying chapter, with prayer and fasting ultimately giving Nana Akua the strength to take the step she had long struggled to make.

Videos of Nana Akua Addo's husband Harold Norman's alleged side chick surface online, as netizens react. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Ghanafuohonsem, Harold Hdkn Norman

Source: Facebook

Nana Akua’s husband’s alleged side chick trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman identified as Esi, alleged to be Harold Norman's side chick, the husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, has become the latest talking point in the couple's widely discussed marital dispute.

Footage believed to be a compilation of roughly three separate clips is currently circulating on social media.

In the videos, Esi appears poised and confident, showcasing a range of carefully put-together outfits across different settings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh