Ghana's Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey broke her silence on the alleged assault of actress Nana Akua Addo by her husband, Harold Duodu Norman

The minister confirmed the CID is investigating the case and revealed a protection order has been secured for the fashion icon

Okay FM's Nana Romeo Welewele broadcasted Agnes Naa Momo Lartey's reaction, sparking heated discussion across Ghanaian social media

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Ghana's Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has weighed in on the alleged assault of celebrated actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo by her husband, Harold Duodu Norman.

Gender Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey reacts to Nana Akua Addo's alleged assault by her husband, Harold Norman. Photo source: Hon Agnes Momo Lartey, Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

The minister confirmed that her attention had been drawn to Nana Akua's plight after the disturbing domestic footages surfaced on social media and that authorities are already moving to protect the star.

The minister's remarks were broadcast on Okay FM on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, by veteran media personality Nana Romeo Welewele during a segment that quickly gained traction online.

Gender Minister's response to Akua Addo allegations

Speaking during the broadcast, Naa Momo Lartey was measured but firm, cautioning against jumping to conclusions while making clear that the state had not been idle.

"Sometimes you need to investigate and then find out the facts of the issue," she said. "Sometimes you report through the media, social media — there will be some additions and subtractions."

She confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Department is handling the matter, stating that her first move upon learning of the allegations was to liaise with the CID.

"The first thing that I did when it came to my attention was to check with the CID," she told Nana Romeo Welewele. "They made me aware that they have gotten wind of it and they are investigating."

Beyond the investigation, the minister revealed that steps have been taken to ensure Nana Akua Addo's immediate safety after their personal conversation.

A protection order is in place, and the police are actively involved in monitoring the situation.

"I have spoken to Nana Akua Addo, and I have got that aspect of the matter. All in all, what I can say is that she is safe, and then there is a protection order to make sure she doesn't come to any harm while we look at the criminal aspect of the case," Dr Lartey said.

The minister, who is also the Krowor Constituency MP, added that the welfare of any children involved was also being prioritised.

She said:

"We are working with the police to ensure that she is safe and that the children are also safe."

The Facebook video of Nana Akua Addo reacting to Nana Akua Addo's alleged assault is below:

Reactions to the Gender Minister's statement

The broadcast drew strong responses from Ghanaians who felt the case touched on deep-rooted issues around gender-based violence in the country.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@jn_owusuaa wrote:

"I am glad even men are not in support of this act. Thank you, my Honourable men. 🙌 They should tie this man so we ladies can also deal with him."

@patslin_shoehubgh said:

"This man must be used as a scapegoat for the rest, please. Women are going through a lot in this country, and it's sad that we are our own enemies. The reason why some men, if not most, treat us this way."

@biq_walker1 commented:

"@nanaromeowelewele so the uber driver ein issue we are not giving justice to him 😪."

Nana Akua Addo reacts to her video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Akua Addo’s response to a viral video showing an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband, Harold Norman.

Her reported plea to have the footage removed for her daughters’ sake struck a chord with viewers, as concern grew over her reported hospitalisation and the allegations surrounding the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh