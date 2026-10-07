Gospel singer Celestine Donkor spoke out on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after a leaked audio featuring Nana Akua Addo began circulating online

Celestine raised concern about the impact of high-profile marital disputes on younger Ghanaians who are considering marriage

Her reaction adds to the growing public conversation around the ongoing controversy involving Nana Akua Addo and husband Harold Norman

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has spoken out following the circulation of a leaked audio recording involving fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, who remains at the centre of a widely discussed marital controversy involving her husband, Harold Norman.

Gospel singer Celestine Donkor emotionally reacts to Nana Akua Addo and her husband's saga. Image credit: Celestine Donkor, Nana Akua Addo, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Celestine Donkor shared her thoughts in a TikTok video on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, after the audio, in which Nana Akua Addo is heard discussing difficult experiences within her marriage, began spreading across social media platforms.

Celestine Donkor's concern over the leaked audio

Visibly troubled by the contents of the recording, Donkor questioned the circumstances that had led to such a situation.

"Women, why? #NanaAkuaAddo...Ahh, for what reason exactly?" she wrote in response to the audio.

Beyond the specifics of the case, the gospel singer expressed deeper concern about the broader consequences of such stories on younger Ghanaians.

"These things are making the young generation scared of marriage mpo...Ahh," she added, warning that widely publicised marital breakdowns could discourage young people from pursuing marriage altogether.

Nana Akua Addo controversy deepens

The leaked audio represents the latest development in a saga that has gripped Ghanaian social media.

The controversy initially attracted attention after videos showing Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries began circulating online, prompting widespread speculation about what had taken place between the couple.

Since then, a close associate of the fashion personality has spoken publicly on the matter, and Nana Akua Addo's legal team has issued responses to some of the materials making the rounds online.

The emergence of the audio recording has now added further complexity to an already contested situation, with the two parties offering differing accounts as events continue to unfold.

Celestine Donkor's comments, particularly her observation about young people growing wary of marriage, have since drawn their own share of attention, feeding into the broader conversation that the Nana Akua Addo saga has sparked across Ghanaian social media.

The TikTok video of Celestine Donkor is below.

Video of Akua Addo's husband's side chick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the videos circulating online that show a woman identified as Esi, who has been alleged to be connected to Harold Norman amid his marital dispute with Nana Akua Addo.

The footage has prompted widespread reactions, but it does not confirm the nature of Esi’s relationship with Norman. The clips have emerged as the couple’s dispute continues to draw attention, following the circulation of videos showing Addo with visible injuries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh