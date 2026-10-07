Videos showing a woman identified as Esi, alleged to be connected to Harold Norman, have surfaced online amid the ongoing marital dispute

The footage shows Esi dressed in elegant outfits across multiple clips, drawing attention from Ghanaians following the controversy

The exact nature of Esi's relationship with Harold Norman has not been independently confirmed, despite netizens sharing mixed reactions

A woman identified as Esi, alleged to be Harold Norman's side chick, the husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, has become the latest talking point in the couple's widely discussed marital dispute.

Videos of Nana Akua Addo's husband Harold Norman's alleged side chick surface online, as netizens react. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Ghanafuohonsem, Harold Hdkn Norman

Source: Facebook

Footage believed to be a compilation of roughly three separate clips is currently circulating on social media.

In the videos, Esi appears poised and confident, showcasing a range of carefully put-together outfits across different settings.

Her style and physical appearance have drawn significant commentary from Ghanaians who have been following the situation closely.

It is important to note that the videos do not, on their own, establish the nature of any relationship between Esi and Harold Norman.

While she has been widely described online as his alleged side chick, that claim remains unverified and has not been independently confirmed.

Nana Akua and Harold Norman's marital controversy

The couple's troubles have played out very publicly in recent days.

Nana Akua Addo found herself at the centre of widespread discussion after videos showing her with visible injuries began circulating online.

Her legal team, as well as that of Harold Norman, have subsequently weighed in, issuing a response that disputed several of the claims being made about the situation.

Harold Norman has also featured prominently in the unfolding story, with various videos and statements attributed to him adding further layers to the dispute.

The emergence of Esi's videos has only deepened public curiosity, arriving at a moment when many Ghanaians are already forming strong opinions about the matter.

The marital dispute between Nana Akua Addo and Harold Norman continues to generate discussion across Ghanaian social media, with the identity of Esi and the full details of the allegations still to be formally established.

The Instagram video of Harold Norman's alleged side chick is below.

Reactions to alleged side chick videos

The clips have stirred considerable conversation online, with social media users reacting to both Esi's appearance and the broader circumstances.

@gold.ilocks50 wrote:

"It's so sad and painful when husbands betray wives."

@ur_queeeen2beee commented:

"Nana looks better. Even with her swollen lips."

@susheana observed:

"To be a pawn in a man's life is pitifully sad."

oppongagyeisandra added:

"They lookalike paa this man got sweet taste 😂"

Nana Akua's friend Kate speaks on saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kate’s account of Nana Akua Addo’s viral injury videos and the ongoing investigation involving her husband, Harold Norman.

Kate said she had repeatedly urged the fashionista to leave, but Nana Akua Addo was concerned about the effect on her public image and brand. She also alleged that her friend sometimes had to jump walls to escape.

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Source: YEN.com.gh