Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, trended online after videos showed the fashionista with visible injuries

Norman has been linked to Swiftcash Forex Bureau in Accra and youth entrepreneurship initiatives, though he has largely maintained a private life

The couple legally married in March 2022 and share two daughters, with Nana Akua Addo previously speaking openly about infidelity challenges in their relationship

Harold Norman, the husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, has become a subject of intense public interest following reports of an alleged domestic violence incident involving the couple.

Meet Harold Norman, the husband of the Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo. Image credit: Harold Hdkn Norman, Serwaa Kyeretwie, Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

The development has brought renewed attention to Norman, who has generally maintained a low profile despite being married to one of Ghana's most recognisable fashion personalities.

Who is Harold Norman?

Harold Norman is a Ghanaian businessman who has been linked to the management of Swiftcash Forex Bureau, a business based in Accra.

He has also been associated with entrepreneurship and youth development initiatives.

In a report about luxury-car specialist Gideon King, entertainment journalist ZionFelix described Norman as a business partner in a project involving King.

According to the report, Norman supported the initiative and helped young people understand how to raise funds for their startups.

Despite these associations, Norman has maintained a relatively private public profile, with limited publicly available information about his wider business interests and personal background.

Why is Harold Norman trending?

Harold Norman is currently trending following reports of an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife, Nana Akua Addo.

Videos circulating online show Nana Akua Addo receiving treatment at a hospital with visible injuries, including a swollen lip and an injury around her eye.

Reports have linked the injuries to an alleged incident involving her husband, although the circumstances surrounding what happened have not been independently established.

Other footage earlier reported by YEN.com.gh allegedly shows Norman assaulting the couple's eldest daughter at their residence.

However, the circumstances surrounding the footage and the incident remain unclear.

The development has also brought renewed attention to Nana Akua Addo's 2021 interview, in which she spoke about dealing with infidelity in her marriage and said the couple sought counselling to work through the difficulties.

While there have been claims online about Norman's arrest, current reports reviewed for this article did not independently confirm an arrest, so the claim should be treated cautiously until an official police statement or credible report confirms it.

Harold Norman's marriage with Nana Akua Addo

Harold Norman and Nana Akua Addo have been together for several years and have two daughters.

The couple legally married in a private civil ceremony in March 2022 after years of being together.

Nana Akua Addo previously spoke openly about challenges in their relationship. In a 2021 interview with ZionFelix, she acknowledged that her husband's infidelity had deeply affected her, saying she was “broken” and “hurt” by the experience.

She explained that they sought professional counselling and eventually decided to work through the situation.

For years, the couple occasionally shared moments of their family life publicly, including appearances together after their marriage. However, the latest allegations have placed their relationship under renewed scrutiny.

Norman has largely remained private and has not been widely quoted publicly on the latest allegations. As the matter develops, official statements from the police, the couple or their representatives would be important in establishing what actually happened.

An old Instagram video of Nana Akua Addo speaking about her husband's infidelity is below.

Mona Gucci reacts to Nana Akua assault

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mona Gucci’s public message of support for childhood friend Nana Akua Addo following reports of an alleged assault.

The message recalled their long friendship and urged Nana Akua Addo not to face the pain alone, as reports of her hospitalisation and visible injuries sparked concern.

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Source: YEN.com.gh