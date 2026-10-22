Malta's immigration authorities outlined five specific grounds under which a foreigner's long-stay visa can be cancelled

The conditions cover a range of situations, from submitting false documents to becoming a threat to public order

Foreign nationals holding a Maltese long-stay visa are advised to understand the terms that govern their continued stay

Malta has set out five clear grounds on which immigration authorities may cancel a long-stay visa issued to a foreign national residing in the country.

The Maltese government outlined these conditions as part of efforts to clarify the rules governing foreign nationals who hold long-stay visas, reminding holders that the permit comes with binding obligations.

Malta lists 5 reasons it can revoke a foreigner's long-stay visa. Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

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Grounds for revoking a Maltese long-stay visa

According to the Maltese authorities, a long-stay visa can be revoked if the holder obtained it through fraudulent means, including the submission of false documents or deliberately misleading information during the application process.

A visa may also be cancelled if the holder no longer meets the original eligibility requirements that qualified them for the permit.

This means that changes in personal circumstances, such as loss of employment, withdrawal of sponsorship, or failure to maintain financial self-sufficiency, could put the visa at risk.

Authorities further stated that visa holders who are deemed a threat to public order, national security, or public health may have their visas withdrawn.

The government made clear that Malta reserves the right to protect its residents and institutions by removing individuals whose presence poses a risk to the broader community.

The fourth ground relates to violations of the specific conditions attached to the visa itself.

Each long-stay visa is issued with defined terms, and failure to comply with those terms, whether relating to the purpose of stay, permitted activities, or reporting requirements, can trigger a revocation.

Finally, Malta indicated that a long-stay visa could be cancelled if the holder has been absent from the country for an extended period without authorisation or a valid reason, as prolonged unauthorised absence suggests the visa is no longer being used for its intended purpose.

What this means for foreign nationals in Malta

Foreign nationals currently holding a Maltese long-stay visa are urged to ensure their documentation remains accurate and up to date, and that they continue to meet all conditions attached to their permit.

Any significant change in personal or professional circumstances should be reported to the relevant authorities promptly.

Malta, a small island nation in the central Mediterranean and a member of the European Union, has in recent years attracted a growing number of foreign residents through various visa and residency schemes.

The clarification of these revocation grounds signals the government's intent to maintain rigorous standards around who is permitted to remain in the country on a long-term basis.

Malta lists four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh