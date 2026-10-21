The Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals

Applicants must have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they can submit their application

The application process is handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) at the time of submission

Malta has officially outlined the conditions that non-European Union nationals must satisfy to obtain long-term residence status in the country.

Malta's long-term residence requirements for non-EU nationals. Image credit: Malta Presidency

Source: UGC

The requirements are published on the official Identità portal, which manages residence and permit applications for third-country nationals living in Malta.

Long-term residence status is permanent in nature, though the permit issued under this status carries a validity period of five years.

4 Conditions for Malta's Long-Term Residence

The Maltese government states that foreign nationals must fulfil all four of the following requirements to be eligible for long-term residence:

1. Legal and continuous residence in Malta for a minimum of five years.

2. Stable and regular financial resources sufficient for self-support.

3. Personal accommodation within Malta.

4. Compliance with the integration measures set out in Subsidiary Legislation 217.05.

Only applicants who meet every single one of these conditions are permitted to proceed with an application.

How to apply and what it costs

The application fee for long-term residence status is €500, which is roughly equivalent to $530.

All submissions must be made online through the Expatriates Unit Portal, and any travel documents included with the application must have at least six months of remaining validity at the time of submission.

Malta's long-term residence pathway falls under the non-employment permits category, administered by the country's identity and residency authority.

The route is intended for foreign nationals who have established a settled life in Malta over time and can demonstrate both financial stability and a fixed place of residence in the country.

New Zealand names skilled residence pathways

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration New Zealand (INZ) had announced updates to its Work to Residence visa programme.

The authorities named two skilled residence pathways that foreign workers can use to qualify for permanent residence in New Zealand.

The changes form part of a broader revision to the country's skilled migration framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh