Portugal announced a key language requirement that all foreigners, including Ghanaians, must satisfy to qualify for permanent residence after five years

The country introduced the condition as part of its updated immigration framework, affecting thousands of African migrants already living there

Ghanaians and other non-EU nationals hoping to settle permanently in Portugal must now demonstrate a specific level of Portuguese proficiency

Portugal has set out a single but significant condition that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must fulfil before they can obtain permanent residence in the country after five years of legal stay.

Under the updated immigration rules, migrants seeking to convert their long-term residency into a permanent status are required to demonstrate proficiency in the Portuguese language.

Portugal lists one condition Ghanaians and other foreigners must meet to get permanent residence. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

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Applicants must prove they have reached at least an A2 level in Portuguese, as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

This means a basic but functional command of the language, sufficient for everyday communication.

Who the new condition affects

The requirement applies to all non-European Union nationals living legally in Portugal, including the growing community of Ghanaian migrants who have settled in the country over recent years.

Portugal has become an increasingly popular destination for Africans seeking residency in Europe, drawn by its relatively accessible visa pathways and lower cost of living compared to other western European nations.

To be eligible for permanent residency, applicants must have maintained legal residence in Portugal for at least five consecutive years.

Meeting the language threshold is now a non-negotiable part of that application process.

How to prove Portuguese language proficiency

Applicants can satisfy the language requirement through several recognised routes. These include presenting a certificate from an accredited Portuguese language course, passing an official language test administered by approved institutions, or holding a recognised academic qualification obtained in Portuguese.

Individuals who completed their schooling or higher education in a Portuguese-speaking country may also qualify without sitting a separate language exam.

Portuguese authorities have framed the measure as a step towards deeper integration, ensuring that long-term residents are equipped to participate more fully in civic and social life.

For Ghanaians and other African migrants already residing in Portugal, the announcement signals that planning ahead for language training will be essential for anyone with long-term settlement ambitions.

Portugal lists digital nomad visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Portugal had set a minimum salary threshold that foreigners, including Ghanaians, were required to meet to qualify for its Digital Nomad Visa.

The visa offered non-EU nationals a legal pathway to live and work remotely in Portugal for an extended period.

Applicants were required to satisfy several conditions beyond income, including proof of remote employment or freelance work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh