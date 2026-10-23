Suspended Obuasi SHTS Headmaster Zakaria Abdulai has broken his silence on his arrest in a radio interview with host Blakk Rasta on October 22, 2026

Abdulai confirmed he had been cautioned by police and granted self-recognisance bail after a female student and her family reported a sexual assault allegation against him

The headmaster questioned the credibility of his accuser by pointing out that she is aged 20 to 21 and already has a child, suggesting her account should be doubted

Zakaria Abdulai, the suspended headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, has spoken publicly for the first time since his arrest, confirming he is out on self-recognisance bail and insisting the sexual assault allegation against him is part of a plot to destroy him.

Speaking to radio host Blakk Rasta on October 22, 2026, Abdulai said police cautioned him after a female student and her family filed a complaint accusing him of sexual assault.

Zakaria Abdulai, the embattled Obuasi SHTS headmaster accused of sexual misconduct speaks after arrest, denying wrongdoing.

Source: UGC

"I have been cautioned because one girl and her parents said I have sexually assaulted her. So they reported, I was cautioned, and as a headmaster I was given self-recognisance bail. I'm waiting for court days," he told Blakk Rasta.

Headmaster Questions His Accuser

Rather than address the substance of the allegation directly, Abdulai chose to cast doubt on the character of the young woman who reported him.

When the host pressed him on whether she was being truthful, he said:

"I don't know her, but I know she's given birth. She has a child. She's 20-21 years old. But I cannot judge her, whether she's bad or good."

He added that his version of events, once made public, would surprise people.

"If I give you the turn of events for this particular girl who is claiming sexual assault against me, you'll be shocked," he said, suggesting the allegation was fabricated.

Background to the Case

The allegations against Abdulai stem from a JoyNews investigative report titled "Inside the Dreaded Headmaster's Bungalow," produced by investigative correspondent Manasseh Azure Awuni. The report detailed claims of sexual assault on multiple female students at the school.

His arrest was first disclosed publicly on October 20, 2026, when Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.

"We've been able to get one of the ladies, maybe I shouldn't be putting so much information out… So, what is happening is that this gentleman has been arrested. He's going through the due process," Muntaka told the committee.

Police have since forwarded the docket relating to the reported victim's case to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for guidance on next steps.

Beyond the criminal matter, Abdulai also withdrew from a bid to become Constituency Chairman for the National Democratic Congress in the Juaben Constituency, where he had served as secretary, after the party pressured him to step back.

He has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Manasseh Azure Awuni and the Multimedia Group Ghana Limited over the investigative report.

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Source: YEN.com.gh