Interdicted Obuasi SHTS headmaster Zakaria Abdulai filed a defamation suit against investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure disclosed the lawsuit on X on Thursday, October 22, 2026, calling it his 12th defamation case in 11 years

The suit follows Manasseh's documentary on alleged sexual misconduct at Obuasi SHTS that led to the headmaster's interdiction

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni disclosed on Thursday, October 22, 2026, that the interdicted headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Zakaria Abdulai, has filed a defamation suit against him.

Manasseh Azure faces 12th defamation suit in 11 years as Obuasi SHTS headmaster sues him. Image credit: Manasseh Azure, Dodoo Zongo

Source: Facebook

Manasseh Azure broke the news through a post on X, confirming it was the latest in a long string of legal battles he has faced over his journalism career.

"The interdicted Obuasi SHTS headmaster has sued me for defamation. This is the 12th defamation suit in 11 years. Manasseh abrɛ," he wrote.

Manasseh Azure’s exposé on Obuasi SHTS

The post comes amid growing public attention surrounding the controversy at Obuasi SHTS following the investigative documentary Inside the Dreaded Headmaster’s Bungalow, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct involving female students.

The documentary, associated with Manasseh and JoyNews, brought the allegations into the public domain and triggered discussions about student safety, accountability and the handling of complaints within educational institutions.

Following the controversy, the headmaster was interdicted pending investigations into the allegations. The case has also drawn attention from education authorities and other public officials as calls for accountability continue.

Obuasi SHTS headmaster’s reported defamation suit

The reported lawsuit marks a new development in the unfolding case, shifting part of the attention towards the legal dispute between the headmaster and the journalist whose investigation brought the matter into the spotlight.

However, the filing of a defamation suit does not, by itself, establish that the journalist published defamatory material. The court will have to consider the claims and evidence presented by the parties before reaching a determination.

Similarly, the allegations against the headmaster remain subject to the relevant investigative and legal processes.

Manasseh's reference to 12 defamation suits over 11 years also highlights the legal challenges he says he has faced throughout his career as an investigative journalist.

His latest post did not provide further details about the specific claims made in the lawsuit, the reliefs being sought by the headmaster or the date the case was filed.

The development is likely to renew public discussion about investigative journalism, defamation claims and the legal consequences that can follow reports concerning allegations of wrongdoing by public figures and officials.

Further details about the suit are expected to clarify the specific grounds on which the headmaster is challenging the journalist's work.

The X post by Manasseh Azure is below.

Gifty Anti reacts to Obuasi SHTS headmaster's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Gifty Anti’s show of solidarity with the girls at Obuasi SHTS and her call for everyone involved in the case to face prosecution.

The headmaster is under investigation amid allegations involving 19 students, while the Ghana Education Service has directed two senior education directors to step aside. Anti also called for the prosecution of those who failed to report the case to the authorities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh