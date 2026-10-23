Prophet Abel Boma issued a warning about a Nollywood figure 'rounding up' on June 13, 2026, months before Francis Duru's death

The prophet deliberately withheld the identity of the person he claimed to see, citing concerns about selective prayer within the industry

Abel Boma also called out jealousy, greed, and secret competition among Nollywood practitioners as serious spiritual dangers

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A prophecy issued by Prophet Abel Boma four months before Francis Duru's passing has gone viral on Instagram, reigniting conversations about spirituality and wellbeing in Nigeria's film industry.

Prophet Abel Boma shares what Nollywood practitioners can do amid Francis Duru's passing. Photo credit: @francis_duru

Source: Facebook

Boma originally shared the warning on June 13, 2026. The clip resurfaced on Friday, October 23, 2026, after news of Duru's death sent shockwaves through Nollywood and beyond.

In the footage, the cleric claimed he could see a figure in the industry "very clearly" but chose not to reveal the person's identity or gender, explaining that naming someone would lead people to pray only for that individual rather than the industry as a whole.

He described the unnamed person as "rounding up," a phrase he used to indicate someone was drawing close to death.

Abel Boma's warning about jealousy in Nollywood

Beyond the prophecy, Boma used the moment to raise broader concerns about the state of relationships within the industry. He expressed dismay that older practitioners were outliving younger ones, calling it a reversal of the natural order.

"Why should the old be burying the young? I thought it's the young that buries the old," he said.

He went on to identify jealousy, greed and hidden rivalry as spiritual hazards facing the community.

"The secret competition is too much. The jealousy among them is too much. The pain in them is too much. The Lord said, " What shall you gain being pained, jealous, greedy against your colleagues, acting like you are better than everybody?" he declared.

Boma's call for a Nollywood thanksgiving service

The prophet also renewed an earlier call for the industry to organise a collective thanksgiving service, claiming such a gathering could "cut a lot of death stories and shift it and remove it from the people."

He urged practitioners to reconnect with Pastor Jerry, referencing what he described as a prior prayer visit the industry had made.

See the Instagram video below:

Reactions to prophecy before Francis Duru's death

Fans reacting online have offered a mix of grief, scepticism and spiritual concern.

@mabelaguezeoma wrote:

"Lord have mercy on our moving industries in Jesus name Amen"

@veval_store asked:

"Sir wait ooo does it mean that after praying against death n it will still come to pass?"

@iyabumbum commented:

"Pastor why don't you pray against the spirit of death in Nigeria movie industry. You can also pray for them."

@chinmaprecious observed:

"If the prophecy is not specifically directed, how then the prayer will be directed? Not doubting but more specific or direction helps a lot."

@maryjane_mike wrote:

"Ah, whatever prophecy is given to you or not, pray for sound health and long life it's well. May the soul of Francis Duru rest with the Lord. Amen"

@smart_uzo said:

"So nah bad bad things una dey see; what's the essence of seeing without solution"

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, whose death was announced by GHOne TV.

Best known for his role in Efiewura and for hosting Edziban, Dzokoto was also a radio broadcaster and once contested a parliamentary seat.

His family has yet to issue an official statement, as fans shared heartfelt tributes online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh