NPP Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency Chairman Joseph Kontomah denied being arrested after taking 59 birds from a government distribution centre

Kontomah said he acted in protest against what he described as the partisan allocation of birds under the Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme

His account directly contradicted a statement made in Parliament by Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku, who said police had confirmed an arrest

Joseph Kontomah, the New Patriotic Party's Constituency Chairman for Nadowli-Kaleo, has pushed back against claims that he was arrested for stealing poultry birds, insisting he took them in protest and returned them the same day.

NPP chairman Joseph Kontomah denies arrest after taking 59 birds in protest, saying he returned them the same day and disputing claims made in Parliament. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kontomah addressed journalists at a press conference on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to dispute comments made by Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku before Parliament the previous day.

Opoku had told lawmakers that Nadowli-Kaleo police confirmed Kontomah's arrest and the recovery of some birds taken from a Nkoko Nkitinkiti distribution centre.

The chairman said the incident unfolded on Monday, November 23, 2026, after he received reports that birds under the government poultry initiative were being distributed exclusively to members and executives of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Accompanied by concerned constituents and a Vision TV crew, he went to the distribution centre in Nadowli town to verify the claims.

What Kontomah says actually happened

Once at the site, Kontomah said his group entered the poultry house and collected 59 birds while NDC members were simultaneously collecting theirs.

He framed the act as a deliberate form of protest against what he saw as the unfair, politically motivated sharing of publicly funded resources, not as theft or misappropriation.

He said the Nadowli District Police Commander later invited him for a discussion, during which he was advised to return the birds.

Kontomah said he complied willingly, leading his group back to the farm with the media in tow, and completing the return at around 3:00 p.m. on the same day.

He rejected the characterisation of the encounter as an arrest, insisting reports to that effect were simply untrue.

Kontomah went further to accuse Minister Opoku of deliberately distorting the events to tarnish his reputation.

The chairman used the press conference to raise a broader concern, alleging that over 100 bags of fertiliser meant for farmers in the constituency had also been shared along party lines in December 2024, with NDC supporters and executives said to have benefited. That allegation has not been independently verified.

He called on the government to ensure the Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme, which falls under the broader Feed Ghana Programme, is implemented fairly. The initiative aims to distribute three million birds to roughly 60,000 households nationwide to boost domestic poultry production, support food security, and generate income at the household level.

Kontomah's position remains that public resources must not be weaponised for partisan gain, and he urged authorities to investigate the distribution processes across all constituencies.

The NPP issued a formal travel advisory warning members at Ghana's airports and seaports. Credit: Henry Nana Boakye

Source: Facebook

NPP cautions members amid overseas narcotic seizures

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a formal travel advisory urging its members, supporters and sympathisers to exercise heightened vigilance when passing through Ghana's airports and seaports.

It is concerned about possible attempts to plant prohibited substances in their luggage.

The advisory, signed by National Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye, known widely as Nana B, alleged that individuals connected to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) may seek to implicate innocent NPP travellers in narcotics-related offences for political reasons.

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Source: YEN.com.gh