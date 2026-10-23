Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined five conditions that could block a foreign spouse from obtaining a permanent Partner visa (subclass 801)

The conditions cover areas including the applicant's relationship status, health requirements, and outstanding government debt

Applicants who already hold a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820) must generally wait at least two years before being assessed for permanent residence

Australia's immigration authority has set out the specific circumstances under which a foreign spouse or de facto partner can be refused permanent residence in the country.

The Australian government gives five reasons Australia may refuse a permanent Partner visa (subclass 801). Image credit: Miljan Živković/iStock, Hilary Wardhaugh, Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Department of Home Affairs published the conditions relating to the permanent Partner visa, known as subclass 801, which is the final step for migrants who already hold a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820).

In most cases, applicants must wait at least two years from the date of their original combined application before being assessed, although exceptions apply to those who were already in a long-term relationship when they first applied.

5 reasons partner visa may be refused

The Department identified five grounds on which a permanent residence application could be rejected:

1. The applicant does not hold a valid eligible visa: Only those currently on a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820) or a Dependent Child visa (subclass 445) qualify for assessment. Anyone outside these categories will not be considered.

2. The relationship no longer meets the requirement: If the applicant is no longer the spouse or de facto partner of the original Australian sponsor, the application may be refused. Limited exceptions apply where the relationship ended because the sponsor died, or where the applicant experienced domestic and family violence.

3. Health standards are not met: Both the applicant and any member of their family unit must satisfy Australia's health requirements. Notably, this obligation can extend to family members who have no intention of travelling to Australia.

4. Outstanding debt to the Australian government exists: If the applicant or any of their family members owes money to the Australian government and no formal repayment arrangement is in place, the visa may be denied.

5. Granting the visa is not in the child's best interests: Where the applicant is under 18 years of age, the Department may refuse the visa if it determines that approving it would not serve the child's best interests.

The subclass 801 visa is intended for foreign partners of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens, giving them the right to live in Australia on a permanent basis.

The Department of Home Affairs advises applicants who believe they meet all the required conditions to consult the step-by-step guide available on the official Home Affairs website before proceeding with their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh