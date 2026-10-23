Australia's immigration authorities revealed a key requirement that foreign spouses of citizens must fulfil to access priority visa processing

The condition centres on a specific documentation or status criterion that places eligible applicants ahead of others in the queue

The announcement has drawn attention from Africans and other nationals with partners living in Australia

Australia has set out a single condition that foreign spouses of Australian citizens or permanent residents must meet to qualify for priority processing of their partner visa applications.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, applicants who are outside Australia and hold a substantive visa, or who are in Australia, may be eligible for priority processing if their Australian sponsor is an Australian citizen or permanent resident aged 18 years or older.

Australia announces one condition foreign spouses must meet for priority visa processing. Photo credit: Ryan Murphy &/Getty Images.

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The critical requirement, however, is that the overseas partner must demonstrate that the couple has been in a genuine relationship for at least two years before the application is submitted.

What the condition means for applicants

The two-year relationship threshold is designed to confirm the legitimacy of the union before the government fast-tracks the visa process.

Couples who cannot demonstrate this qualifying period must follow the standard processing timeline, which can stretch considerably longer depending on application volumes and individual circumstances.

The partner visa pathway in Australia is divided into two stages: a temporary visa (Subclass 820 or 309) and a permanent visa (Subclass 801 or 100).

Applicants first receive a temporary grant while their permanent application is assessed, with the entire process typically spanning several years.

How to strengthen a partner visa application

Immigration advisers consistently note that evidence is central to a successful application. Couples are encouraged to gather documentation covering shared finances, joint travel history, communications records, and statutory declarations from people who know them well as a couple.

The stronger and more varied the supporting evidence, the better positioned an applicant is, whether seeking priority or standard processing.

Australian immigration authorities have also stressed that the system does not favour applications based on nationality alone.

Every case is assessed on its individual merits, with relationship genuineness remaining the primary consideration throughout.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult a registered migration agent or legal professional before lodging their application, particularly given the complexity of the partner visa process and the financial investment involved.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh