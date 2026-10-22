Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined five conditions that could block a foreign spouse from obtaining a permanent Partner visa (subclass 801)

The permanent visa is the final stage for applicants who already hold a temporary Partner visa subclass 820, with most waiting at least two years

Conditions range from failing health requirements to outstanding government debt and relationship status at the time of assessment

Foreign spouses hoping to settle permanently in Australia may face rejection at the final stage of the Partner visa process, with the country's Department of Home Affairs spelling out five specific grounds on which a permanent Partner visa (subclass 801) can be refused.

Australia outlines conditions for denying foreign spouses permanent residency. Photo credit: @albomp

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The subclass 801 is the second and final step for those who entered Australia on a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820).

In most cases, applicants must wait a minimum of two years from the date of their original combined application before being assessed for permanent residency, although an exception applies to couples who were already in a long-term relationship when they first applied.

5 reasons Australia can refuse permanent partner visa

The Department has identified the following grounds for denial.

First, applicants who do not currently hold a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820) or a Dependent Child visa (subclass 445) are ineligible for assessment.

Second, the visa can be refused if the applicant is no longer in a spousal or de facto relationship with their original sponsor. However, exceptions exist for cases where the sponsor has died or where the applicant suffered domestic and family violence during the relationship.

Third, failing Australia's health standards is grounds for refusal. This requirement applies not only to the applicant but also to members of their family unit, including those who may not be travelling to Australia.

Fourth, any outstanding debt owed to the Australian government by either the applicant or their family members can result in a denied application, unless a formal repayment arrangement has been put in place.

Fifth, where the applicant is under 18 years of age, the Department may refuse the visa if granting it is deemed not to be in the child's best interests.

Who the Subclass 801 Visa is designed for

The permanent Partner visa is available to foreign nationals who are partners of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens. It grants the holder the right to live in Australia on a permanent basis.

The Department of Home Affairs advises all prospective applicants who believe they meet the requirements to consult the official step-by-step guide on the Home Affairs website before proceeding with their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh