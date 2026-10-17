Full List: Australia Publishes 456 Occupations that Qualify for Core Skills Visa

Australia officially released its Core Skills Occupational List, naming 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration

The list spans sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing

Immigration experts say workers whose jobs appear on the list have a clear pathway if their employer is willing to sponsor them

Australia has released the full occupational index for its Core Skills visa, naming 456 roles that qualify workers for employer-sponsored migration into the country.

The government's Core Skills Occupational List (CSOL) offers a structured framework aimed at addressing critical labour shortages across a broad range of industries.

Australia publishes 456 occupations that qualify for core skills visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The publication is intended to give both prospective migrants and sponsoring employers a clearer picture of who qualifies under the pathway.

Sectors and professions on the list

The 456 roles span a diverse range of fields, from highly specialised technical and medical positions to frontline trade vocations.

Engineering, information and communications technology, health services, and educational leadership all feature prominently on the schedule.

Skilled trades also make up a significant share of the list, with roles such as carpentry, plumbing, and welding included, a reflection of persistent workforce gaps in Australia's construction and infrastructure sectors.

How the application pathway works

Prospective applicants are advised to check their specific job title against the official government schedule before beginning any documentation process.

The visa operates on an employer-sponsorship model, meaning a willing employer is a prerequisite for a successful application.

Immigration experts have welcomed the clarity the list provides. As one commentator noted:

"The CSOL opened up employer-sponsored migration for 456 occupations. If your job is on the list and your employer is willing to sponsor, you've got a clear pathway."

The release signals Australia's continued effort to attract global talent in areas where domestic supply falls short, offering a structured and transparent route for skilled workers looking to build careers in the country.

Australia offers free English to migrants

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Australian government ran a free language programme for eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants settling in the country.

The Adult Migrant English Program was delivered through roughly 300 service centres across Australia in multiple formats.

Newcomers on qualifying visas that started after October 2020 had to meet strict registration and enrolment deadlines to participate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh