The US Department of Homeland Security published a list naming 50 Kenyan nationals as targets of an accelerated immigration enforcement operation

The move formed part of President Donald Trump's directive to carry out mass deportations, prioritising individuals the agency described as the worst offenders

More than half of the Kenyans on the list face allegations of violent offences across multiple US states, with Texas recording the highest concentration

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Fifty Kenyan nationals living across the United States are facing deportation after the Department of Homeland Security published their names and photographs as part of a sweeping immigration enforcement drive.

US names 50 Kenyans in accelerated deportation drive under Trump’s mass-removal push. Image credit: UD DHS, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The DHS released the list on its official website, framing it as a public accountability measure tied to President Donald Trump's directive to pursue mass deportations.

The agency said the operation targets individuals it characterised as "the worst of the worst" among foreign nationals in the country.

Why 50 Kenyans Are Facing Deportation

The Kenyan nationals form part of a broader group of approximately 3,000 foreign nationals that US authorities have flagged for removal.

More than half of those named from Kenya face allegations involving violent conduct.

Among those listed is Osbert Owuor, who is allegedly linked to a weapons offence and a firearm-related killing in Hawthorne, California, with reported connections to the Tongan Crip Gang.

Jackson Gichema is accused of a serious offence against a person in Maryland, while Gilbert Ndathi allegedly faces charges of cruelty towards elderly individuals in Tennessee.

Collins Keanche of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, is accused of cheque forgery and money laundering.

Newton Githiri, arrested in Union Springs, Alabama, faces a serious personal offence allegation. Moffat Muriithi, held in Seguin, Texas, is accused of dangerous conduct, while Francis Mungai of Burlington, Massachusetts, faces charges of receiving stolen property.

Antony Karia of Seattle, Washington, is accused of fraud, making false statements, and involvement in a hit-and-run incident.

Where the cases are concentrated

Texas has the highest number of Kenyans on the DHS list, with two individuals identified in Dallas alone.

Mark Gachugu was reportedly arrested in that city over alleged robbery charges, and Joseph Waweru faces allegations relating to controlled substances in the same location.

Washington state, Minnesota, and Georgia follow as states with notable concentrations of Kenyan nationals named in the operation.

Wilkson Gitanyu, arrested in Spokane Valley, Washington, is accused of assault.

The enforcement push is being carried out under a campaign the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has branded "ICE Blitz," an effort to accelerate the removal of foreign nationals it considers a threat to public safety. The DHS framed its publication of the list as a public accountability measure linked to that operation.

Trump administration revokes Nigerian woman's US citizenship years after obtaining it. Photo Credit: Anadolu/Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

Woman loses US citizenship 13 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of Justice announced on October 21, 2026, that the US District Court for the Northern District of California had entered a denaturalisation order against Vivian Chike Obichere on October 13, 2026.

The court found she had concealed critical information and lied under oath during her naturalisation proceedings

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Source: YEN.com.gh