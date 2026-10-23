The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested four more suspects, including a Lebanese national, in connection with the narcotics shipment seized in France in September

The suspects were picked up over their alleged involvement in the export of 3.9 tonnes of a narcotic substance valued at $260 million to France

One other suspect remains on the run as investigations continue, following the arraignment of ten other suspects in connection with the same case in September

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested four more suspects, including a Lebanese national, in connection with the $260 million narcotics shipment seized in France.

The Narcotics Control Commission arrests four more suspects, including a Lebanese national, in connection with the narcotics shipment seized in France. Photo source: NACOC.

Source: Facebook

News of the fresh arrests was reported by TV3 on Friday, October 23, 2026. According to the report, the suspects were picked up over their alleged involvement in the exportation of 3.9 tonnes of narcotics to France.

One other suspect remains on the run as investigations continue. The identities of the four new suspects have not been made public. Earlier, ten other suspects were arraigned in connection with the case in September 2026.

How the shipment was seized in France

French customs officers intercepted the shipment at the Port of Dunkirk on September 10, 2026. The substance was allegedly hidden in a container labelled as carrying plastic waste shipped from Ghana.

Part of the consignment was reportedly bound for Antwerp, Belgium. Ghana’s charge sheet values the shipment at about €225 million, while a presidential briefing put it at $261.45 million.

President John Dramani Mahama later chaired a meeting on the matter, where details of the case were presented.

The Instagram post by TV3, in which details of the new arrests are shared, is below.

Ten suspects already before the courts

On September 16, 2026, four Ghanaians were arraigned at the High Court in Accra over their alleged roles in the shipment.

They were charged with conspiracy and exporting narcotics without a licence from the Minister of Health. A day later, six others, four of whom are linked to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, appeared before the Kwabenya Circuit Court.

Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers, also known as Bolle Jos, has been listed as an accused but remains at large. All the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

East Legon beautician arraigned in case

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that East Legon beautician Jessica Hartog was among the four suspects arraigned at the High Court in Accra.

The 34-year-old spa owner was described in court as the fiancée of co-accused Desmond Koranteng Curiel. She reportedly told investigators that she did not know the details of his business dealings.

All four pleaded not guilty and were remanded into custody. They were scheduled to reappear in court on October 13, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh