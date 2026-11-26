A resurfaced video of veteran actress Patience Ozokwor expressing fear over losing Pete Edochie has gone viral following his death on November 25, 2026

In the interview, Ozokwor recalled how the deaths of Sam Loco, Mr Ibu, and Olu Jacobs left her heartbroken, naming Pete Edochie as someone she could not bear to lose

Fans flooded social media with calls for people to check on the actress after the news of Pete Edochie's passing broke

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor is at the centre of an outpouring of concern from fans after a resurfaced interview clip showed her expressing deep anxiety about losing her colleague Pete Edochie, who was pronounced dead on November 25, 2026.

A resurfaced interview shows Patience Ozokwor fearing Pete Edochie's death. After his passing, fans urge loved ones to check on the grieving Nollywood actress. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In the interview, recorded before Edochie's passing, Ozokwor spoke candidly about the emotional toll of losing close friends in the Nigerian film industry.

"I keep imagining what it would feel like if Pete Edochie passed away before me," she said. "What happened to Olu Jacobs really broke my heart. When Sam Loco died, I cried like a baby because he always made me laugh. It was the same when Mr Ibu passed."

A bond built over decades

Ozokwor made clear that these were not simply professional relationships but deep personal bonds.

She described how the loss of each colleague had left a void no one else could fill, saying she would not be able to contain herself if she were to lose another.

Shortly before news of Edochie's death broke, a separate video circulated online showing Ozokwor enjoying the company of some of her female colleagues, a moment that now carries a bittersweet weight for many who have watched it in the wake of the tragedy.

The Instagram post below captures heartwarming moments between Patience Ozokwor and her colleagues.

The death of Pete Edochie has cast a long shadow over Nollywood, with fans, family, and fellow creatives all grieving the loss of one of the industry's most iconic figures.

Yet the resurfaced clip of Ozokwor has shifted a portion of that grief inward, prompting many to worry about how the beloved actress, often called "Mama G," is coping with the news.

The Facebook post below has the resurfaced video of Patient Ozokwor raising concerns amongst fans after Pete Edochie's death.

Fans urge loved ones to check on Mama G

Social media users reacted swiftly, with many calling on people close to Ozokwor to reach out to her given her earlier words.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Hannah Y. Biki said:

"Ahhh... Please, please someone should check on Mama G ooo.. This one hits really hard💔🥺."

Okoye Joy Ifezue wrote:

"Oh!! God, someone should check up on Mama G ooo chai😢😢😢."

Keipendi Kreations observed:

"These actors were a family."

Emmanuel Ejileugha noted:

"And it has not just been long since she visited Olu's family."

Mary Cee added:

"Oh, Nollywood husband and wife."

Patience Ozokwo honours late Nollywood actor Francis Duru in an emotional tribute, recalling their final meeting and the goodbye she never expected. Image credit: thecable

Source: UGC

Patience shares final encounter with Francis Duru

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo opened up about the last time she saw her late colleague Francis Duru, admitting she had no idea it would be the final time she would see him alive.

Four days after Duru's family announced his passing on October 22, 2026, Ozokwo took to Instagram to share a deeply personal tribute on October 26, 2026, reflecting on a goodbye she never knew would carry such weight.

The two actors shared years of history in the Nigerian film industry, having featured together in several productions over the course of their careers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh