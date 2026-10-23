Saudi Arabia has outlined specific financial and legal requirements foreigners must satisfy to qualify for investor residency

The kingdom's premium residency scheme offers long-term benefits, but the bar for entry is notably high

Prospective applicants may be surprised by one particular condition tied to their business activity in the country

Saudi Arabia has revealed the five key conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be considered for the country's investor residency programme, offering a clearer picture of what it takes to secure long-term status in the kingdom.

The scheme, which falls under Saudi Arabia's premium residency initiative, is designed to attract serious investors rather than casual business visitors.

Saudi Arabia lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for its Investor Residency. Photo credit: Chesnot & FG Trade/Getty Images.

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Authorities have made clear that applicants must demonstrate genuine and substantial economic commitment to the country.

What the conditions require

According to the published requirements, applicants must hold a valid residency permit at the time of applying.

They must also have operated a commercial business registered in Saudi Arabia for a minimum of two years, with that business actively contributing to the local economy.

Financially, the investment threshold is significant. Applicants are expected to have injected no less than 7 million Saudi riyals into their business.

In addition, the enterprise must employ at least five Saudi nationals, in line with the kingdom's Saudisation drive, which encourages the hiring of local workers across sectors.

The fifth condition focuses on legal standing. Applicants must have a clean record, free of any financial or criminal violations during their time in the country.

Why Saudi Arabia's investor residency matters

Saudi Arabia's push to attract foreign investors is part of its broader Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to diversify the economy beyond oil revenues.

The investor residency pathway represents one of the more accessible long-term residency routes available to foreign entrepreneurs, provided they meet the financial benchmarks.

Those who qualify can enjoy a range of privileges typically reserved for citizens, including the ability to own property, sponsor family members, and conduct business without requiring a Saudi sponsor or partner in certain sectors.

The conditions signal that Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a destination for high-value foreign investment whilst maintaining strict standards for who earns the right to call the kingdom home on a long-term basis.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh