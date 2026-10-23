Saudi Arabia Names 2 Categories of People Eligible for Entrepreneur Residency

Saudi Arabia announced two specific categories of people who qualify for its entrepreneur residency programme

The scheme targets individuals who meet defined business and investment criteria set by Saudi authorities

The announcement signals Saudi Arabia's broader push to attract global business talent and investment

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Saudi Arabia has revealed the two categories of individuals who qualify for its entrepreneur residency programme, as the Kingdom continues its drive to attract global business talent.

The Saudi government outlined the eligibility criteria for the residency scheme, which is designed to bring in entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to the country's economic development.

Saudi Arabia names 2 categories of people who are eligible for its Entrepreneur Residency. Photo credit: Chesnot & RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for entrepreneur residency

According to the announcement, the first category covers individuals who have already established a business inside Saudi Arabia.

To be eligible, an applicant's company must have operated for a minimum of one year and have generated at least one million Saudi riyals in annual revenue.

The business must also employ at least five Saudi nationals.

The second category is aimed at entrepreneurs based outside the Kingdom who wish to relocate and set up operations there.

These applicants are required to have founded a company that has attracted investment of no less than one million Saudi riyals, demonstrating credible commercial backing before they arrive.

What the residency offers entrepreneurs

The entrepreneur residency grants holders the ability to live and work in Saudi Arabia, along with access to a range of government services.

Holders can also sponsor family members, giving the scheme added appeal for those looking to make a long-term move.

The programme is part of Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency initiative, which the government has been expanding as part of Vision 2030, the country's long-term plan to diversify its economy away from oil dependence and position Riyadh as a global business hub.

Authorities have framed the entrepreneur residency as a route for innovators and business founders to embed themselves in the Saudi market while contributing to job creation and private sector growth.

The emphasis on employing Saudi nationals in the first category aligns with the government's Saudisation policy, which encourages companies to hire local workers.

The two-category structure is intended to cater both to entrepreneurs already operating on the ground and those considering Saudi Arabia as a destination for their next venture.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh