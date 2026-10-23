Controversial Nigerian businessman KC Luxury was wheeled to court on oxygen as his lawyer filed an urgent bail application

A nurse from the Police Hospital, Falomo, testified directly to the judge about the defendant's deteriorating condition

The prosecution pushed back hard against the bail request, calling KC Luxury a flight risk with unverified medical claims

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Nigerian businessman and social media influencer Afolabi Michael Kazeem, popularly known as KC Luxury, made a dramatic court appearance on Friday, 25 October 2026, when he arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos inside an ambulance while hooked up to an oxygen supply.

Businessman KC Luxury receives oxygen inside an ambulance as a nurse testifies about his health condition in court. Photo credit: @kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

His legal team had sought an urgent hearing, arguing that his health had deteriorated to a point where conventional detention was no longer appropriate. Rather than enter the courtroom, KC Luxury remained in the ambulance parked on the court premises throughout the session.

Nurse Bukki Yahya of the Police Hospital, Falomo, took the stand and addressed Justice Musa Kakaki directly. She confirmed that KC Luxury had been admitted to the facility on 7 October 2026 and had since been diagnosed with both asthma and sepsis.

"He is inside the ambulance on the court premises, but we can't move him here because he is with oxygen," Legit.ng quoted Yahya as telling the court.

Following her testimony, Justice Kakaki ordered that the defendant be returned to hospital.

KC Luxury's counsel, Emefo Etudo, had filed the bail application on 16 October 2026, requesting that his client be transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for specialised treatment.

Etudo told the court that the defence had prepared an affidavit of urgency alongside a 21-paragraph supporting affidavit, a written address, and various exhibits.

He argued that KC Luxury's lungs had collapsed, a development he said was first disclosed by the Police Hospital before it transferred him to LUTH due to a lack of surgical capacity on its premises.

Etudo further alleged that despite his client's grave condition, KC Luxury was moved from LUTH to a correctional centre on 13 October, only to be rushed back to the Police Hospital after his health worsened during the transfer. He was subsequently placed in the intensive care unit.

Prosecution counsel Abu Ibrahim opposed the application, contending that the health concerns raised were no different from those already examined by the court in its 2 October ruling.

Ibrahim characterised KC Luxury as a flight risk and pointed out that the defence had produced no documentation from LUTH confirming its inability to treat the defendant. "They said he was admitted, treated and discharged. We urge your Lordship to dismiss this application," Ibrahim said.

Etudo countered by noting that KC Luxury's international passport was already in the custody of the authorities, which he argued addressed any concerns about the defendant absconding.

Justice Kakaki adjourned his ruling on the bail application to 28 October 2026.

KC Luxury is facing trial alongside two co-defendants, Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch, on charges of tr*fficking 184.5kg of c*caine and money laundering.

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Source: YEN.com.gh