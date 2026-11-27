A three-vehicle collision on the Fumesua-Ejisu Road in the Ashanti Region sent four people to hospital on Thursday afternoon

The crash involved a fuel tanker, a truck and a passenger vehicle, triggering a massive traffic standstill

Emergency teams from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service rushed to the scene to manage the situation

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A violent crash on a busy Ashanti Region highway has left four people nursing injuries and motorists trapped in a lengthy standstill that stretched on for hours.

A three-vehicle crash on the Fumesua-Ejisu Road leaves four injured. Image credit: Thony Belizaire/Getty Images, Lajst/iStock

Source: UGC

The collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2026, along the Fumesua-Ejisu Road.

Three vehicles were caught up in the smash: a fuel tanker, a truck carrying medicines on behalf of Shalom Pharm Limited, and a Ford passenger vehicle.

Four rushed to KNUST Hospital

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that all four injured persons suffered varying degrees of harm in the impact.

They were swiftly transported to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital to receive medical attention.

Shortly after the accident, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene.

Their presence was necessary both to secure the area and to manage the response to a tanker involved in the crash, which raised concerns about potential hazards.

The wreckage and emergency response activity brought vehicular movement along the stretch to a near halt, forcing drivers to endure prolonged delays as crews worked to clear the road and attend to those affected.

Grammy-winning American rapper 2 Chainz breaks his ribs in a Tesla Cybertruck head-on crash. Photo source: 2 Chainz

Source: Facebook

2 Chainz's Tesla Cybertruck crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grammy-winning American musician 2 Chainz was recovering after a frightening head-on collision left him with broken ribs and his Tesla Cybertruck in ruins.

According to XXL Magazine, the American rapper shared footage of the aftermath on his Instagram page, posting nighttime footage of an emergency scene with police lights visible and a damaged vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway.

The clip captured the chaos of the incident and has since drawn an outpouring of concern from fans and fellow artists alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh