Massive Fuel Tanker Crash on Fumesua-Ejisu Road Leaves Four Injured
- A three-vehicle collision on the Fumesua-Ejisu Road in the Ashanti Region sent four people to hospital on Thursday afternoon
- The crash involved a fuel tanker, a truck and a passenger vehicle, triggering a massive traffic standstill
- Emergency teams from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service rushed to the scene to manage the situation
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A violent crash on a busy Ashanti Region highway has left four people nursing injuries and motorists trapped in a lengthy standstill that stretched on for hours.
The collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2026, along the Fumesua-Ejisu Road.
Three vehicles were caught up in the smash: a fuel tanker, a truck carrying medicines on behalf of Shalom Pharm Limited, and a Ford passenger vehicle.
Four rushed to KNUST Hospital
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that all four injured persons suffered varying degrees of harm in the impact.
They were swiftly transported to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital to receive medical attention.
Shortly after the accident, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene.
Their presence was necessary both to secure the area and to manage the response to a tanker involved in the crash, which raised concerns about potential hazards.
The wreckage and emergency response activity brought vehicular movement along the stretch to a near halt, forcing drivers to endure prolonged delays as crews worked to clear the road and attend to those affected.
2 Chainz's Tesla Cybertruck crash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grammy-winning American musician 2 Chainz was recovering after a frightening head-on collision left him with broken ribs and his Tesla Cybertruck in ruins.
According to XXL Magazine, the American rapper shared footage of the aftermath on his Instagram page, posting nighttime footage of an emergency scene with police lights visible and a damaged vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway.
The clip captured the chaos of the incident and has since drawn an outpouring of concern from fans and fellow artists alike.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh