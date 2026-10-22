Brenda, the ex-partner of Kenyan musician Stivo Simple Boy, has broken her silence in an emotional video after DNA results went public

She claimed the Freshi Barida hitmaker had already been told the child was not his biological son long before the test was conducted

Brenda also described a tense confrontation involving a man named Oscar who allegedly arrived with Stivo and documents linked to the DNA results

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Brenda, the former partner of Kenyan musician Stivo Simple Boy, has come forward with a striking claim: that the singer already knew he was not the biological father of her son long before any DNA test was carried out.

Stivo Simple Boy's ex-partner, Brenda, speaks out about the DNA test and makes bold claims against the musician. Image credit: Photosnipper Media Digital

Source: Facebook

The statement, delivered in an emotional video filmed inside a parked car at night, placed Brenda at the centre of fresh controversy surrounding the former couple.

TUKO.co.ke reported the development on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Speaking in Sheng, Brenda said:

"Uliwai kumwambia mtoto si wake... ilikuwa kwenye content," implying that Stivo had accepted the child's presence in their shared public life as part of their content creation, while being privately aware of the paternity situation.

Brenda describes an alleged confrontation

Beyond the paternity claim, Brenda also detailed an encounter she says took place after the DNA results emerged.

She alleged that a man named Oscar arrived at her location alongside Stivo, carrying documents connected to the test results.

According to her account, the situation turned hostile, with Oscar allegedly becoming physical, throwing objects, and ordering her to leave.

Brenda directed her anger squarely at Stivo, reiterating that he had been informed about the child's paternity before the test was even conducted.

She also stressed that the boy was healthy and developing well, questioning why the matter had escalated to the level she described.

While expressing frustration over the alleged incident, Brenda signalled that she remained open to conversation but made clear she would not stay quiet about her version of events.

The allegations surrounding the confrontation have not been independently verified.

The Instagram video of Stivo Simple Boy's ex-partner speaking is below.

Stivo Simple Boy and DNA test controversy

Stivo Simple Boy, widely known for his breakout hit 'Freshi Barida', has long attracted public attention through both his music and his personal life.

His relationship with Brenda previously played out in full view of his followers, which has made this latest chapter all the more closely watched.

Reports indicate that the musician chose to pursue the DNA test to address longstanding rumours about the child's paternity.

The reported results, and Brenda's subsequent response, have now set two contrasting accounts against each other, with neither side fully aligned on what was known and when.

Peggy Ovire announces divorce from husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Peggy Ovire’s confirmation that her divorce from Frederick Leonard has been finalised, following months of public attention.

Her celebratory announcement drew mixed reactions, after Ovire had accused Leonard of infidelity during the proceedings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh