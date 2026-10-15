Toluwanisings attended Bidemi Olaoba's concert in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, which turned out to be his final public appearance

After news of his death broke online, lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi and content creator Woli Agba were among the public figures who responded

Bidemi Olaoba's tribute to Toluwanisings drew an outpouring of grief from gospel music lovers across social media

A video capturing gospel singer Toluwanisings at what turned out to be his final public appearance has resurfaced online, leaving fans heartbroken and in tears.

Toluwanisings’ final public appearance at Bidemi Olaoba’s Ibadan concert resurfaces as tributes pour in. Image credit: Toluwanisings

Source: UGC

The singer attended a concert headlined by fellow gospel artist Bidemi Olaoba in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The YouTube footage, which circulated widely after news of his death broke, showed him in seemingly good spirits at the event, unaware it would be his last night in the public eye.

Public figures react to Toluwanisings' death

News of Toluwanisings' passing prompted responses from a number of notable Nigerians.

Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi took to Instagram to share a message following the announcement, while content creator Woli Agba had earlier published what followers described as a cryptic post, urging caution at a time when little was confirmed about the singer's condition.

An eyewitness who claimed to have been present at the hospital when Toluwanisings was brought in also came forward online, sharing a personal account of what he said he witnessed that day.

Bidemi Olaoba's tribute moves gospel music community

Among the most emotional responses was a tribute from Bidemi Olaoba himself, whose concert marked the last occasion the singer appeared publicly.

The tribute stirred a wave of grief among gospel music lovers and followers across social media platforms, many of whom could not reconcile the joy of that Ibadan evening with the loss that followed so swiftly after.

Fans who came across the resurfaced footage shared their devastation in the comments:

@OlayioyeOlawunmi-ym8jb said:

"Can't stop crying 😭😭😭."

@aiyenikofeyisike2799 wrote:

"It's well ooooo in Jesus name."

@HannaEbeh-d1y2l commented:

"😢😢😢can't believe this."

@sundayoyenike2149 added:

"Unbelievable ooo."

@msaliu93 noted:

"Life is short."

Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ last public appearance is captured in the YouTube post below.

Toluwanisings' last post emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Toluwanisings’ final post, which drew widespread attention after rumours about the gospel singer’s death began circulating.

The post was a cheerful tribute to a fellow artist, shared just three days before the rumours surfaced. Its sudden shift from celebration to a place of mourning left fans expressing disbelief and grief.

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Source: YEN.com.gh