Late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ father has spoken publicly about plans for his son’s burial, nearly two weeks after the musician passed away in Ibadan, Oyo State

The grieving dad said he approached his son’s wife with one heartfelt request, but her response has reportedly left both sides holding firmly to their positions

He opened up about how the singer came to be raised by his maternal relatives after a painful family loss months after his birth in 1992

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The father of late gospel singer Toluwanisings has made a public appeal to his son’s wife over where the musician should be laid to rest.

Toluwanisings’ father appeals to the late gospel singer’s widow to allow a home burial instead of a cemetery. Photo: Toluwanisings/Facebook, Instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Born Olayemi Bolaji, Toluwanisings died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Reports at the time said he slumped on a staircase and was rushed out for medical help.

According to celebrity journalist Seun Oloketuyi, two hospitals refused to admit him before a third could only confirm his death.

His family later announced his passing on his Instagram page, describing him as a loving husband and gospel minister.

Two days later, they told fans that they had not made any burial arrangements and asked them to rely only on their official page for updates.

He left behind a wife, two children and well-loved songs such as Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo and Unreserved Praise.

Toluwanisings’ father on home burial request

That burial question has now turned into a family disagreement. Speaking in a recent interview, the singer’s father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, said he visited his son’s wife after learning of the death online.

He asked her to let him bury Toluwanisings at home or in the family compound, but she reportedly turned down the request and insisted on a cemetery.

Olayemi said he would be glad to see his son laid to rest in his own house, with prayers held there instead.

“I don’t want him buried in a church or cemetery,” he said.

Pleading with the widow and everyone handling the funeral, he said a home burial was the one wish he wanted fulfilled.

Toluwanisings’ father on son’s maternal family upbringing

Beyond the burial row, the grieving dad also looked back on his son’s early years. He said the singer lost his mother in 1992, just a few months after he was born.

After he brought his wife’s body back from Kano, her relatives asked to keep the baby so they could cope with the loss while raising him.

Olayemi explained that the maternal family were Christians, which shaped the faith his son grew up in.

Still, he insisted that the singer’s Muslim name was Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle, even though the public knew him as Toluwanisings.

He added that he kept in touch with his son over the years and that his side of the family supported his education.

The Instagram video of Toluwanisings’ father, in which he speaks about his son’s burial and childhood, is below.

Reactions to Toluwanisings’ father’s burial request

Many social media users shared mixed views after the father’s appeal went viral. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

smallpie08 said:

“I believe burying him at his home will make him feel closer to the family and ensure he is never forgotten. It will also allow his children to visit him often.”

prophetically_queen_ruth said:

“I understand both the father in law and the wife. They both have a point.”

your_special_adviser said:

“So she should wake up everyday and see burial ground outside where her dead husband was buried? She should wake up in the middle of the night and be scared someone is knocking because her husband is literally outside.”

iamphionaofficial said:

“Something they ought to settle within their family circle. Baba don dey grant interview here and there. To what end exactly?”

samoosha_oflagos said:

“Just live and live, everyone wants properties. Burying him anywhere is fine, may the soul that departed rest in peace.”

UCH Ibadan on Toluwanisings hospital rejection claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan responded to claims linking Toluwanisings’ death to hospital rejections.

Its public relations officer, Funmilayo Enitan, said the hospital had no record of the singer being brought in. She also explained that the resident doctors’ work stoppage was a local matter within UCH and not a national strike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh