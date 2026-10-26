Qatar has outlined specific requirements that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must satisfy before obtaining a business visa

The conditions cover a range of personal and professional criteria that applicants are expected to meet in full

The announcement has drawn attention from Ghanaians eyeing business opportunities in the Gulf state

For Ghanaians looking to tap into the business opportunities available in Qatar, there is a clear set of criteria that must be satisfied before a business visa is granted, and meeting just some of them will not be enough.

Qatar's authorities have outlined five specific conditions that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, are required to fulfil in order to qualify for a business visa to the Gulf state.

Qatar lists 5 conditions Ghanaians and other foreigners must meet to qualify for its Business Visa. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who the visa is designed for

The business visa is intended for individuals travelling to Qatar for commercial purposes, such as attending meetings, exploring investment opportunities, or conducting trade-related activities.

It is not a work permit and does not authorise the holder to take up employment in the country.

To be considered eligible, applicants must hold a valid passport with at least six months' validity remaining at the time of travel.

They are also required to present a formal invitation letter from a company or business entity registered in Qatar, confirming the purpose and duration of the intended visit.

A confirmed return ticket is another mandatory requirement, as is proof of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay.

Finally, applicants must provide evidence of accommodation arrangements for the duration of their visit, whether through a hotel booking or a letter of host confirmation.

Why this matters for Ghanaians

Interest in Gulf states as destinations for business and trade has grown steadily among Ghanaians in recent years.

Qatar, in particular, has continued to attract attention following its elevated global profile after hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which brought significant infrastructure development and international visibility to the country.

For entrepreneurs and business professionals in Ghana seeking to explore partnerships or markets in the region, understanding these visa requirements is an important first step in the planning process.

Prospective applicants are advised to gather all required documents well in advance of their intended travel date.

Incomplete applications are likely to result in delays or outright rejection, so attention to detail at the preparation stage is essential.

Those interested in applying for a Qatari business visa may also wish to contact the Qatari embassy or consulate in Ghana for the most current guidance, as visa policies can be subject to revision.

Qatar names visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh